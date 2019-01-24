FRIDAY
END OF HARVEST PARTY: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Cane Land Distilling Company, 760 St. Phillip St. Celebrate the end of harvest season with drink specials, food from Barbarosa's BBQ for sale and more to be announced.
HANLEY'S PEPPER JELLY LAUNCH PARTY: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Blend, 304 Laurel St. Featuring wine, food, a Pepper Jelly fountain, free dressing and a 4-foot cupcake cake.
TUNES & TRUCKS: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Perkins Rowe, 10000 Perkins Rowe. The first Tunes & Truck of the new year. Featuring area food trucks and an acoustic set by a local musician. Free.
POETRY OUT LOUD REGIONAL COMPETITION: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Firehouse Gallery, 427 Laurel St. A national, high school poetry recitation competition developed by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation. Free and open to the public.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY
"KICK IT OUT...AROUND THE WORLD": 7:30 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Of Moving Colors Presents the 10th annual community performance with a new theme of "Around the World." $18-$28.50 at manshiptheatre.org.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
2019 FRIENDS OF THE LSU LIBRARIES BOOK BAZAAR: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mini Farm and Nelson Memorial Buildings behind Parker Colosseum, LSU. The annual event features more than 70,000 books of all kinds up for sale with prices as low as 25 cents. lib.lsu.edu/about/friend/bazaar.
"THE ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, LSU Reilly Theatre. Wednesday Addams' "normal" boyfriend and his parents join the family for a dinner. Free. Donation suggestion of $5.
"(DIS)EMBODIED IN SPACE: AN INTERACTIVE ART INSTALLATION": 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Hopkins Black Box Theatre, 137 Coates Hall, LSU. With acts of touch through live-feed projections, "(dis)embodied in space" investigates the ways in which connection, intimacy and touch are complicated when the body is not physically present. Reserve a space at bit.ly/HopBB. Donations accepted at the door.
FRIDAY- SUNDAY, THURSDAY
"SILENT SKY": 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. The true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt. $19-$25 at theatrebr.org.
SATURDAY
FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Walker Farmers Market, 9360 Florida Blvd. Featuring vendors of all kinds.
2019 ANNUAL GARDENING SYMPOSIUM — GROWING A LIVING WALL: 8:15 a.m. to 2 p.m., Main Branch Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Get the scoop on how to create vertical gardens with a purpose. Also featuring a collection of native plants for sale, cookbooks and raffles. $70 for members, $85 for nonmembers, $35 for students at lsu.edu/hilltop/programs/adult/symposium.php.
37TH ANNUAL OPEN HOUSE: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., LSU School of Veterinary Medicine, Skip Bertman Drive. The LSU School of Veterinary Medicine will host its 37th Annual Open House. Featuring a teddy bear repair station, a petting zoo and animal demonstrations. No pets allowed on this day. Free.
ARBOR DAY: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Burden Museum & Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane. Be an arborist for a day and get to scale a live oak, meet Smokey the Bear, and participate in a scavenger hunt. Native trees will be for sale for $5 and $10. Free. lsu.edu/botanic-gardens. This event was rescheduled because of previous inclement weather.
STORY TIME IN THE GARDEN: 9 a.m. to noon, Burden Museum & Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane. Children ages 3-8 can enjoy storybook readings and imagination-themed activities every half-hour. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Free. lsu.edu/botanic-gardens. This event was rescheduled due to weather last weekend.
RECYCLED READS GIFT BOOK SALE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 3434 North Blvd. Featuring books, CDs and DVDs for sale. Cash only.
HYPERTUFA CLASS: 9 a.m. to noon, LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane. Learn to make useful garden containers at the pavilion. Space is limited. Herb Society members $10, nonmembers $15 at hsabr.org.
LIFE MARCH: 10 a.m. to noon, Louisiana State Capitol, 900 N. Third St. The life march will begin in the grassy area in front of the State Capitol and end with a program at Galvez Plaza. Dr. Alveda King, niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, to speak. prolifelouisiana.org.
PLANETARIUM FAMILY HOUR AND STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
IMPRINT: LEAVE YOUR UNIQUE MARK: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., The Red Shoes, 2303 Government St. Leave with a plan of how to create the change you want from writing a book to clearing out a closet or launching a business. $20 at eventbrite.com.
FOOD TRUCK ROUND UP: Noon to 4 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St. With live music from Brandon Taylor.
SJ MONTALBANO BOOK SIGNING: Noon to 4 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 2590 Citiplace Court. Local music legend and Louisiana Music Hall of Fame member Sam Montalbano will be discussing and signing copies of his book, "I'm Leaving It Up to Me."
RECEPTION "FINDING OUR PLACE: WOMEN IN THE ARTS 1983-1990": 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Glassell Gallery, 100 Lafayette St. Featuring the works on various women. On display through Feb. 24.
ABT SUMMER INTENSIVES AUDITIONS: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre, 10745 Linkwood Court. Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre to host local auditions for National Dance Intensives. Registration is one hour prior to the audition class for your age group.
MYSTIC KREWE OF APOLLO BAL MASQUE 38: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center, 275 S. River Road. Featuring live music, food and refreshments. $100 at apollobatonrouge.com.
CFMA CAJUN DANCE: 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., UCT Hall, 11175 Florida Blvd. Featuring the band Jambalaya. Free Cajun dance lessons at 7:15 p.m. $10 for CFMA members, $12 for nonmembers and $7 for students with an ID.
THE 11TH ANNUAL SURREAL SALON SOIRÉE: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery of Contemporary Arts, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. A night of art, live music, interactive experiences, puppets, and a performance from Japanese action comic punk band Peelander Z. $30 if you come in costume, $35 for those not in costume at batonrougegallery.org/surreal-salon.
LATIN NIGHT: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Mid City Ballroom, 136 S. Acadian Thruway. Featuring salsa, bachata, cumbia and merengue.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
2019 CAPITAL AREA OPEN HOUSE SHOW: 7:30 a.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, LSU Parker Coliseum. Participate in the horse show or come to spectate. Registration and fees is $6 per rider, $8 per class. Info: Britt Chandler at (225) 281-2748 or brittmchandler@gmail.com.
HOME AND REMODELING SHOW: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. The only Home and Garden Show in the Greater Baton Rouge area. Featuring products and services for everything in your home, inside and out. $6 for adults, children 12 and under get in free. lamardixonexpocenter.com.
REPTICON: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Featuring vendors offering reptile pets, supplies, feeders, cages, and merchandise as well as live animal seminars and free raffles for prizes. $10 for adults, $5 children ages 5-12, under 5 get in free. lamardixonexpocenter.com.
BASF KIDS' LAB: PLAYFUL POLYMERS: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Explore how polymers behave using some common household ingredients. Your slimy creation is yours to keep. For ages 6-12 with accompanying adults. Register at kidslab@lasm.org. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
SUNDAY
"THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR AND OTHER ERIC CARLE FAVOURITES": 2 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. The little caterpillar returns, along with an assortment of puppet characters. A pre-show party featuring crafts, games, stories and snacks will take place at 12:30 p.m. $15 at manshiptheatre.org.
"DISNEY CABARET": 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Capital City Grill, 100 Lafayette St. See members of the Student Advisory Board, as well as other talented teens from the area, perform songs from Disney films and shows. Also featuring Disney-themed trivia and raffles. Register at eventbrite.com.
STARTING MONDAY
MONDAY
CAMILLE ROSE GARCIA LECTURE: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., LSU School of Art. In conjunction with Surreal Salon 11, Camille Rose Garcia will speak about her work, her more than three decades as a professional artist, the state of pop-surrealism today, as well as the collection of works featured in Surreal Salon 11. This lecture is open to the public and is free to attend.
IMPROVISATIONAL COMEDY LEVEL 2: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. LATCo. Comedy will host a series of classes introducing new improvisors to the basic tenets of improv comedy. Ages 18 and up.
TUESDAY
LSU AGCENTER/LFVGA FRUIT AND VEGETABLE FIELD DAY: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Burden Gardens & Museum, 4560 Essen Lane. Learn all about fruits and veggies outdoors. RSVP at msexton@agcenter.lsu.edu or kkfontenot@agcenter.lsu.edu.
BACKCOUNTRY COOKING: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., LSU University Recreation, 100 S. Campus Drive. Learn the basics of backcountry meal planning, prepping and cooking. Free. Register at lsuuniversityrec.com.
LSU SCIENCE CAFE — OUR ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. LSU Superfund Research Center Director Stephania Cormier will present her research on airborne pollutants. Talk starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome. Info: (225) 578-3870. Free. Register at eventbrite.com.
CAJUN CLASSICS: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway. Complex cuisine will be broken down with simple techniques that all cooks can master. $75 at redstickspice.com.
ORGANIZING YOUR DIGITAL AFTERLIFE: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. Certified Professional Organizer Alyssa Trosclair will discuss succession planning for your online and digital presence and help you prepare for the future. (225) 763-2250.
"ONLY THE GOOD": 7 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. A film by the students of the LSU Screen Arts Program that's now being used in schools and colleges nationwide to help spread the message that the dangers of drug addiction can touch anyone. Free.
WEDNESDAY
DIALOGUE ON RACE: 6 p.m., Antioch Community Church Administration Office, 3623 Perkins Road. A six-week dialogue on the history of institutional racism and how it functions in society. $30 per adult or $20 for students. For info or to register: bmayo@dialogueonracelouisiana.org.
FUNBOX KARAOKE: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., Register Bar, 143 Third St. Featuring six hours of karaoke with "the most extensive song lineup in the country." Browse the list of songs before you go at funboxkaraoke.com/song-library. Every Wednesday.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET — THURSDAYS AT PENNINGTON: 8 a.m., Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Now open for the winter season, find seasonal produce from local farmers as well as a variety of meat, sweet treats, prepared meals, seafood, jellies and pickles.
ART GALLERIES OPEN LATE: 5 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Featuring sneak peeks into "Picturing Vivian Maier: A Street Photographer Revealed" and "Inner Light: The Photographs of Richard Albertine." Free for members, $10 for nonmembers.
WRKF CELEBRATES 39 YEARS: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., The Radio Bar, 3079 Government St., Suite B. Meet the staff of your favorite local radio station. Featuring door prizes, birthday cake and drink specials.
ROUSES KIDS COOKING CLASS WITH CHEF SALLY: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Rouses Market, 600 Arlington Creek Centre Blvd. Children get to decorate their own mini king cake and Alphabet Chicken noodle soup. Space is limited; sign up today. For children ages 5-14. Register at eventbrite.com.
OPEN MIC NIGHT: 6 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St. Come out and enjoy or be some of Baton Rouge's undiscovered artists. Email joel@tinroofbeer.com to signup.
IMPROVISATIONAL COMEDY LEVEL 1: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. LATCo. Comedy will host a series of classes introducing new improvisors to the basic tenets of improv comedy. Ages 18 and up.
RUM CLASS AND TASTING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., The Rum House, 2112 Perkins Road. A class on the history and creation of rum and a flight for tasting. $20 at eventbrite.com.
DYNAMIC DISCS WINTER MARKSMAN LEAGUE: 7 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St. Featuring the Dynamic Discs Winter Marksman Putting League.
UPCOMING EVENT
Thursday, Feb. 7
AARP DRIVER SAFETY CLASS: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., St. Lutheran Church, 1415 E. La. 30, Gonzales. The church will host an AARP Driver Safety Class for anyone holding a valid Louisiana Drivers License. The class is geared to seniors, and drivers 55 and older may qualify for a three-year auto liability discount upon completion. The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers which must be paid by check or money order upon arrival; no cash. To register, call John Carver at (985) 373-7314. Seating is limited. No walk-ins will be accepted.
ONGOING
VIRTUAL REALITY DEMONSTRATION SESSIONS: 3 p.m. Thursdays, East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The library will host free virtual reality demonstration sessions for patrons ages 8 and up every Thursday starting at 3 p.m. through Feb. 28 in the lobby area.
BREC'S BLUEBONNET SWAMP NATURE CENTER: 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. Featuring "Swamp Art Show Series — Fiber Art." Artists reception is Feb. 10 at 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. On display through Feb. 10.
FIREHOUSE GALLERY: 427 Laurel St. Featuring "Trio of Trespassers" on display through Jan. 30. artsbr.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Featuring "Surreal Salon," through Jan. 31. batonrougegallery.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Katrina Andry: The Promise of the Rainbow Never Came," through March 17; "Malcolm McClay: Swimming to Inishkeel," through Feb. 10; "George Rodrigue: The Cajun Landscape," through Feb. 10; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Selections from the Museum Collection Honoring Carol S. Gikas," through Sunday. lasm.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "The Square Collection," through March 24. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
Compiled by Kristie Bihm