FRIDAY
ARMEINIUS DRAG SALON: 8 p.m., Art Klub, 1941 Arts St., New Orleans. The event includes music, food and drag performances to benefit the krewe. Beverages available for purchase. Admission $20.
BLUSH BALL: 9 p.m., Generations Hall, 310 Andrew Higgins Drive, New Orleans. The Pussyfooters' annual gala includes music, a raffle, a silent auction and more to benefit the Metropolitan Center for Community Advocacy. A patron party begins at 8 p.m. blushball.org. Tickets $40-$60.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
NEW ORLEANS WINTER JEWELRY & BEAD SHOW: 10 a.m., Pontchartrain Center, 4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner. The expo features fine jewelry, fashion jewelry, beads, gemstones, pearls, charms, jewelry-making supplies, beading classes and displays. Admission $5.
FRIDAY-JAN. 31
STAN & OLLIE: Noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., Prytania Theatre, 5339 Prytania St., New Orleans. Laurel and Hardy, the world's most famous comedy duo, attempt to reignite their film careers as they embark on what becomes their swan song — a grueling theater tour of post-war Britain.
SATURDAY
ARDOR DAY ACTIVITIES: 9 a.m., Northlake Nature Center, 23135 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Participants spread wildflower seeds at the center. RSVP requested.
CAMELLIA SHOW: 2 p.m., Delgado Community College Student Life Center, 5518 Gen. Diaz St., New Orleans. Camellia Club of New Orleans hosts annual show. Free.
AUTHOR TALK, SIGNING: 2 p.m., National World War II Museum, BB's Stage Door Canteen, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans. Made famous in a motion picture but also in deeds performed during World War II, a group of soldiers recovered abducted artworks before Nazis could destroy or hide them. Author Robert M. Edsel discusses and signs his book "The Greatest Treasure Hunt in History: The Story of the Monuments Men" about those efforts. nationalww2museum.org.
LOUISIANA AMERICAN ITALIAN SPORTS HALL OF FAME GALA: 5 p.m., Hilton New Orleans Riverside, 2 Poydras St., New Orleans. The American Italian Renaissance Foundation event honors national and local recipients. Event proceeds support scholarships. americanitalianculturalcenter.com. Tickets $175-$250.
PELICANS & PEARLS NUNEZ FOUNDATION GALA: 5 p.m., Docville Farm, 5124 E. St. Bernard Highway, Violet. The Nunez Community College Foundation Board event includes food, wine, beer, soft drinks, music, entertainment, raffles and a silent auction. nunez.edu. Tickets $55.
DINE & DANCE: 6 p.m., National World War II Museum, BB's Stage Door Canteen, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans. The museum's Victory Swing Orchestra performs music from the Big Band era, and food is available from the American Sector restaurant. nationalww2museum.org.
BALLET RESOURCE AND VOLUNTEER ORGANIZATION GALA: 6:30 p.m., Mahalia Jackson Theater, 1419 Basin St., New Orleans. The gala follows the "50th Anniversary Evening of Stars" performance. The Ballet Resource and Volunteer Organization fundraiser's honorary chairs are Gov. John Bel Edwards and first lady Donna Edwards and includes a seated dinner. nobadance.com. Tickets $400 and up.
SUNDAY
KING CAKE FESTIVAL: 10 a.m., Champions Square, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, 1500 Poydras St., New Orleans. Almost two dozen bakeries and vendors offer samples of king cake for honors at this festival benefiting children at Ochsner Health System. There's a fun run/walk, music and more. kingcakefestival.org. Free admission.
MATES 4 LIFE, A MERMAID BALL: 10 p.m., Hi-Ho Lounge, 2239 St. Claude Ave., New Orleans. The Krewe of Mermoux party includes a drag show and a photo lagoon. A portion of the proceeds benefit Amor y Solidaridad. Costumes encouraged. Tickets $10-$15.
JAN. 31
"JAMBALAYA THE MUSICAL": 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 129 Roosevelt Way, New Orleans. The coming of age story is set on a Louisiana bayou with zydeco, Cajun and hip-hop music and dance. jambalayathemusical.com. Tickets $15-$45.
ONGOING
"STOCKHOLM SYNDROME": 8 p.m., Little Gem Saloon, 445 S. Rampart St., New Orleans. The NOLA Project stages a new, immersive musical comedy in which the employees and patrons of "Jimmy's All-American Beefsteak Place" suddenly find themselves in the midst of a hostage crisis and a love story. nolaproject.com. Tickets $35. Through Feb. 2.
