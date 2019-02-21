FRIDAY-SATURDAY
"QUE SARA, GIANT MONSTER" BY BRAD MCENTIRE: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette.
SATURDAY
MARDI GRAS MOM-BO PLAYDATE WITH LAFMB: 9 a.m., The Music Garden, 1424 St. John St., Lafayette. Kick off Carnival with Lafayette Moms Blog. Dancing, singing, playing, food and swag for all.
KREWE DES CHIEN PARADE: 2 p.m., downtown Lafayette. The 2019 annual dog parade rolls, walks and runs.
PAWDI GRAS PAWTY: 3:30 p.m., Legends of Lafayette, 413 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Post-dog parade gathering with free treats and water for dogs. Costume contest and DJ.
KREWE OF RIO PARADE 2019: 6:30 p.m., downtown Lafayette. The 14th annual parade rolls with more than 600 float riders, heart-pounding music and hundreds of parade performers.
BAL MASQUE XXXV: 7 p.m., Martin Luther King Multipurpose Center, 309 Cora St., Lafayette. Join the annual Mardi Gras ball. Dress code is black tie. royalorderofunicorn.com.
SUNDAY
COURIR DE MARDI GRAS & MANGER AT VERMILIONVILLE WITH FEUFOLLETT: 10 a.m., Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. Don’t miss the Basile Mardi Gras Association as they bring a traditional country Mardi Gras run to the city. The run begins at 11:30 a.m. ending with the famous chicken chase for the children. Following the chase, FeuFollett will kick things off in the Performance Center during the Le Bal du Dimanche à Vermilionville as riders return from the Courir. Learn how to make your own king cake in the cooking school and visit the capuchon-making station.
KAYAKING 101: 2 p.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook Road, Lafayette. In this on-water seminar, you'll learn everything you need to know to learn how to paddle a flatwater kayak efficiently. $45. fare harbor.com.
WEDNESDAY
SLU JAZZ ENSEMBLE AND JAZZ LAB CONCERT: 7:30 p.m., Pottle Music Building Recital Hall, Southeastern Louisiana University, Hammond. Free.
LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open mic comedy night headliner to be announced. Hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.
WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY
"MAINSTAGE: SPRING DANCE/MOVEMENT STUDIES CONCERT: 7:30 p.m., Vonnie Borden Theatre, Southeastern Louisiana University, Hammond. Presented by SLU's Department of Music and Performing Arts' Contemporary Dance Program. $10, general admission; $8, students, seniors and children.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "Heather Ryan Kelley: Quiddity," through March 9; and "In the Company of San Malo," through April 13. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "Daniel Canogar: Echo," through April 27; "Gisela Colon: Pods," through Aug. 24; "Past the Frame: Abstraction and its Environs in the Work of Allan Jones, 1968-2018," through March 2; "Slavery, the Prison Industrial Complex: Photographs by Keith Calhoun and Chandra McCormick," through May 18; "Shadows-on-the-Teche: Plein Air," through March 15; and "Spotlight on the Collection: Henry Botkin," through May 4. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Special exhibit and program honoring African-Americans on display through Thursday. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.
