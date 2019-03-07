FRIDAY
FEMALE FILMMAKERS FESTIVAL: 7:30 p.m., Art Klub, 1941 Arts St., New Orleans. The festival features local female-identifying filmmakers, curated by Meryl Murman, with a screening and Q&A to follow. Visit artklub.org for more information. $15.
SATURDAY
FAMILY FISHING DAY: 10 a.m., Jean Lafitte National Park, 6588 Barataria Blvd., Marrero. Take a fishing pole and tackle, earn a Junior Ranger badge and enjoy fishing. No license is required for fishers under age 15. Reservations are suggested. Visit nps.gov/jela for details. Free admission.
BATTLE OF NEW ORLEANS TOUR: 11 a.m., 1850 House, 523 St. Ann St., New Orleans. Look at the battle away from the battlefield, from lost locations of forts that protected the city, to Jackson’s headquarters, to events in the French Quarter related to the unfolding battle. Visit friendsofthecabildo.com for details. $20-$25.
DACHSHUND RACING: 12:30 p.m., Fair Grounds Course & Slots, 1751 Gentilly Blvd., New Orleans. A 30-yard dash will be the course for more than 45 wiener dogs, and there are cash prizes for the top finishers. Visit fgno.com for details. $5.
"PJ MASKS SAVE THE DAY LIVE": 3 p.m., Saenger Theater, 1111 Canal St., New Orleans. A heroic trio from the animated series comes to life, with a special VIP meet-and-greet available. Visit saengernola.com for details. Tickets $29.50.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
SOUL FEST: Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. The zoo hosts two days of celebrating African-American culture, with musical performances, soul food vendors and representatives from health, education and social service organizations on hand. Visit audubonnatureinstitute.org for details.
SUNDAY-THURSDAY
FAUBOURG MARIGNY TOUR: 10 a.m., New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint, 400 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans. The tour explores one of the city’s earliest suburbs, located immediately downriver from the Vieux Carre, and its Creole cottages and ornamented shotgun dwellings. Visit friendsofthecabildo.com for details. $20-$25.
AGAVE WEEK: Noon, Ace Hotel, 600 Carondelet St., New Orleans. The event features five days of seminars, scavenger hunts, panel discussions and more. Prices vary per event, some of which happen at different locations. Visit nolaagaveweek.com. $40-$165.
TUESDAY-THURSDAY
"HAMILTON": 7:30 p.m., Saenger Theatre, 1111 Canal St. Traveling production of the hit, Tony-winning musical. $242 and up. theaterneworleans.com.
ONGOING
"PAST, PRESENT, FUTURE — PHOTOGRAPHY AND THE NEW ORLEANS MUSEUM OF ART": New Orleans Museum of Art, City Park, 1 Collins Diboll Circle, New Orleans. Celebrate 100 years of photo exhibits at the museum, through March 17. Also, "Bondye: Between and Beyond" exhibit of sequined prayer flags by Tina Dirouard with Haitian artists, through June 16.
"WASHED ASHORE — ART TO SAVE THE SEA": Audubon Aquarium of the Americas, 1 Canal St., New Orleans. Features works by Angela Pozzi crafted from plastic trash collected from Pacific Coast beaches, through April. Visit auduboninstitute.org for details.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones