Last December, at my wife’s suggestion, we harvested a bowl of camellia blooms and placed them at the center of our holiday table. Their hearty blaze of color, more vivid than any Christmas hearth, cheered us as another year arrived. Even in decline, the cut flowers continued to brighten the first days of January. When I pitched them outside, the loose petals made festive confetti across the brown lawn.
I wasn’t planning to grow camellias when my wife and I set up housekeeping nearly three decades ago, but I didn’t have to seek them out. They’re a staple of Louisiana yards, and in both of the homes we’ve made since getting married, camellias had already been planted by earlier gardeners.
In choosing our own plants, my wife and I typically prefer native varieties that offer special benefits to birds and wildlife. Even so, I have a soft spot for camellias, a wintering flower that originated in Asia and was introduced to America in the 18th century. Their striking red blooms in an otherwise dormant yard seem like a beating heart of possibility on cold, gray days.
Eudora Welty, the great Southern writer I often mention here because of her inexhaustible wisdom, apparently felt much the same way about camellias. When I interviewed her in 1994, Welty recalled that as a student at Columbia University, she was comforted by a mother who shipped her camellia blooms on frosty New York days to remind her of her native Jackson, Mississippi. “It was wonderful to be up there with the ice and snow,” Welty told me, “and these lovely tropical flowers would come.”
Welty continued the tradition once she returned to Jackson, carefully packing camellia blossoms in wet cotton to keep them fresh and sending them by train to friends in Gotham.
After I mentioned Welty’s camellias during a recent talk at the Northshore Camellia Club in Covington, Jim Campbell, the club’s president, told me of his connection with Welty’s garden, which has been restored for public visits since Welty’s death in 2001. Campbell helped place Welty’s home on the American Camellia Trail, a list of must-see stops for camellia fans. He’s also been involved in replacing a camellia in Welty’s garden that had been lost.
Campbell, who’s 82, got the camellia bug from his great-uncle. “In the winter, it can be drab, damp and cold, and yet you can go out and find camellias blooming,” he said.
Hunter Charbonnet, the club’s vice president, grows many varieties of camellias. After he and his wife, Meg, came across an antique drying rack for wine bottles, he repurposed its triangular frame to make a Christmas tree studded with camellia blooms.
“You can find a person on their worst day,” Charbonnet said, “and you give them a camellia flower, they’ll always give you back a smile.”
More information on the Northshore Camellia Club and its upcoming show is at www.northshorecamelliaclub.org.
Email Danny Heitman at danny@dannyheitman.com.