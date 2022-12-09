Members of the Canary Islands Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution welcomed Jackie Higdon as their Veterans Day speaker Nov. 8.
Higdon, a retired teacher, shared personal stories about her family’s experiences during World War II. Higdon’s mother, now 100 and a native of Great Britain, served in the British auxiliary services during the conflict and her father fought in the U.S. Army during the war.
Higdon's German stepfather immigrated to the U.S. from Germany after the war and served and retired after 20 years in the U.S. Air Force. As was the case for many, her stepfather served in the Hitler Youth program while his brother served, was captured and sent to a Russian POW camp. As a result of his capture, her stepfather was hidden in the family basement once reaching conscription age.
During her inspiring presentation, Higdon also shared photographs of her family’s war experiences.
St. Paul parents, staff take part in Angel Tree
The staff and parents of St. Paul Early Learning Center will be giving Christmas gifts to a young boy and girl, Tauras and Kennedi, whose names were picked from the church's Angel Tree.
The staff and parents also gathered in the St. Paul parish hall for a Thanksgiving lunch on Nov. 17.
“This is the season of giving and we can give not only with material things, but with the love we show to others and that is what the Thanksgiving meal felt like, said Holly Bilbo, director of the center.
St. Paul Lutheran Church is located at 2021 Tara Blvd.