Clara dreams of becoming a ballerina and asks for a pair of pointe shoes for Christmas.
And when Uncle Drosselmeyer's gift of a nutcracker transports her into a sugar plum dreamscape, Clara dances her way through time.
"She's a dancer," said Kris Cangelosi, whose Cangelosi Dance Project will be staging this version of Clara's Christmas adventure on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11. "She's invited some of her friends over for Christmas, and when she wakes up, they're with her, and they're all ballet dancers."
This will be the fifth year Cangelosi, founder and artistic director of the professional dance company, has staged her adaptation of the classic ballet, titled "Holiday Nutcracker." She has both directed and choreographed this story, which will play out with 95 cast members in the Dunham Theatre.
"We used to stage only part of 'The Nutcracker,' on a holiday program, but we started staging the full 'Nutcracker' five years ago," Cangelosi said. "The show evolves every year. This year, we'll be adding 'The Dance of the Angels.'"
"Holiday Nutcracker" opens on Christmas Eve with main character, Clara, played by Cangelosi company dancers Ava Waggenspack and Katherine Smith in alternate performances, dreaming of being a ballerina.
Meanwhile, Clara's parents have invited their closest friends and family over for a holiday party. This includes Clara's favorite uncle, Drosselmeyer, played by Guy Blanchard, whose appearance is anticipated by everyone.
Drosselmeyer is especially popular among the children, who show up with lots of gifts in hand. This Christmas, though, he's armed with a big surprise — magical mechanical dolls, played by Brooke Ourso, Charlotte Boudreaux, Addison Pham and Laina Messina, along with a special gift for Clara.
That gift, of course, is a “Nutcracker Doll,” which thrills Clara until her jealous sisters, played by Grace Farmer and Vivi Ventress, break it.
The party ends, everyone returns home and Clara falls asleep next to the tree. When the clock strikes midnight, Drosselmeyer returns to repair the Nutcracker, casting a magical spell on the doll.
From there, Clara's "Nutcracker" dreamscape journey begins, leading her to the magical land of the Snow Queen.
The production will be accompanied by an orchestral recording of composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's original "Nutcracker" score and will play out on digital backdrops.
Such digital special effects also will be mixed in, including a growing Christmas tree and a regiment of toy soldiers.
"This has become a big production for us," Cangelosi said. "And the best part is Clara performs the last dance by herself as a ballerina. Her Christmas wish comes true."