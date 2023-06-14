Louisiana State Museum's Capitol Park Museum is a gem in Baton Rouge and a must-see on the Baton Rouge Bucket List of 26 things to do and see. With 20,000 feet of gallery space, the museum covers any and every question one may have about Louisiana's history.
The gallery is divided into two floors and two permanent exhibits — "Grounds for Greatness: Louisiana and the Nation" (first floor) and "Experiencing Louisiana: Discovering the Soul of America" (second floor). The lower-floor gallery showcases Louisiana history, while the second floor focuses on the state's culture.
On the first floor, visitors can find fun facts about Louis Armstrong, Huey Long, the Louisiana Purchase, Poverty Point, slavery in Louisiana and the Mississippi River.
If you've ever wondered, "Why is the Mississippi River brown?" the museum has the answer.
The museum has a rotating gallery on the first floor, which is hosting an exhibit on the 1953 Baton Rouge Bus Boycott. The museum will host a special event, "The Fading Line: A Commemoration of the 1953 Baton Rouge Bus Boycott" at 5 p.m. June 22. Attendees will be able to discover the stories of the boycott's leaders and participants through song and dance.
The second floor greets visitors with an oversized Louisiana postcard and a fire-red crawfish near the ceiling. A wall with the title "Louisiana Routes" stands tall, and the entrance is resemblant of a highway with detour signs. This exhibit provides information about Mardi Gras, Louisiana musicians (with interactive kiosks), and three regions of the state — southeast, north and southwest.
One will find artifacts like the Lucky Dogs hot dog stand, Mardi Gras costumes, various Louisiana hot sauces and a pirogue. The second floor also includes a temporary exhibit about Washington Mardi Gras, titled, "Carnival in the Nation’s Capital: The Washington Mardi Gras Ball," which features royal regalia, costumes, photographs and more.
While walking through the museum, I will admit that I teared up a few times. All of the memorabilia and history of Louisiana made me feel proud of the state where I've lived all of my life.
A few things to know before you go:
- Give yourself time. The museum includes 20,000 feet of gallery space, so there's a lot to see. Museum employees typically recommend carving out an hour and a half to two hours for a visit.
- On that note, wear comfortable shoes.
- The Capitol Park Museum website provides several educational worksheets and activities to print out.
- Admission is $7 for adults; $6 for students, senior citizens and active military; and free for children under 6 years old. Groups of 15 or more (with reservations) receive a 20 percent discount. School groups (with reservations) can attend for free and those with an AAA membership discount (with card) receive a 10% discount.
- During the school year, field trips often attend in the morning.
- The exhibition "Carnival in the Nation’s Capital: The Washington Mardi Gras Ball" will continue until September.
- Enjoy free admission to the museum every first Sunday of the month. (Note: groups of 15 or more are not eligible for free admission and must coordinate in advance).
- Personal photos are allowed, but no flash photography.