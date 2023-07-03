What is meant by the “sandwich generation?”
The term “sandwich generation” was coined by Dorothy Miller in 1981 and means, “a segment of the middle-aged generation that provides support to both young and older family members, yet does not receive reciprocal support in exchange.”
Approximately one-quarter of dementia caregivers are “sandwich generation” caregivers — meaning that they care not only for an aging parent, but also for a child.
The challenges of caregiving for a parent or relative at the same time as caring for and raising a child or children for the second generation in the “sandwich” setting leads to many realities. These caregivers will face a long-term commitment as, depending on the age of the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia, the span of care could last two-10 years, and as the disease progresses, there is an increase in caregiving tasks. And, the quality of relationships will change, i.e., spouse/partner and children.
Further, the family must take a hard look at finances as the arrangement may impact the job or career, with a loss or decrease in income for the working caregiver, coupled with the increase in household and/or medical expenses with the loved one. Healthcare Finance News reports the results of The MetLife Study of Caregiving Costs to Working Caregivers, stating that individuals who care for elderly parents will lose an average $280,000 to $325,000 in wages, retirement benefits and Social Security benefits.
For this second-generation caregiver it is a challenging time in which all three generations simultaneously experience life transitions and role changes. The caregiver is, for the most part, unprepared for the nursing and medical tasks needed to care for the affected parent or relative, feels overwhelmed and exhausted from adjusting to these new and shifting family roles, and experiences a wide range of emotions including guilt, grief, resentment, anxiety and depression.
As a caregiver, managing and coping with this sandwich generation environment takes practicing self-care, keeping lines of communication open throughout the family unit, creating a plan, understanding and accepting that emotions are everywhere, staying clear of imposed expectations. asking for and accepting help, seeking resources and support, and setting aside time for spouse/partner and children, which may include enlisting respite services for the affected individual.
There are, however, opportunities in the sandwich generation experience. Caring for our parents completes the “circle of life” and can make us feel connected not only to each other, but to something bigger — to the past and future — to the flow of life. We gain satisfaction and fulfillment in knowing that the parent is being cared for and there is a renewed sense of relationship with each other, bringing joy in each present moment. Additionally, the affected parent or relative can provide emotional support and teach children empathy and character.