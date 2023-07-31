Is vinyl flooring or carpeted flooring more appropriate to reduce falls in those with dementia?
Data from the National Health and Aging Trends Study has shown that nearly half of older adults with dementia experienced one or more falls in 2016, compared to less than one-third of older adults without dementia. Older adults living with dementia have twice the risk of falling and three times the risk of incurring serious fall-related injuries, like fractures, compared to those without dementia. For older adults with dementia, even minor fall-related injuries can lead to hospitalization and nursing home admission.
Research from the University of Otago, New Zealand found that older adults are more than three times more likely to suffer a fracture when falling on vinyl floors than carpet and other low-impact flooring. According to a further study carried out by the U.S. National Library of Medicine, “compliant” flooring — flooring systems or coverings containing some level of shock absorbency — also has the potential to reduce the severity of traumatic brain injuries, hip fractures and other fall-related injuries.
Falls are a serious concern among older adults, and it is essential to identify and correct any potential trip hazards as a precaution in the environment. The type of flooring used can also make a big difference in the severity of a fall and/or the injury itself. Carpet with a good quality underlay has been shown to help cushion a fall and minimize injuries.
According to the NHATS data, among older adults living with dementia, there were three factors that stood out as significantly associated with a greater likelihood of falls:
- a history of falling the previous year
- impaired vision
- living with others (versus living alone)
While prior history of falling and vision impairment are well-known risk factors for falls among older adults in general, the researchers’ findings indicate that these were strong risk factors for falls among people living with dementia. According to the team, this suggests that people living with dementia should be assessed for presence of these characteristics.
If these conditions exist, the individuals should receive further assessment and treatment, including examining their feet and footwear, assessing their environment and ability to carry out daily living activities, among other items.
“Examining the multiple factors, including environmental ones like a person’s home or neighborhood, is necessary to inform fall-risk screening, caregiver education and support, and prevention strategies for this high-risk population of older adults,” said researcher Safiyyah Okoye, Ph.D., an assistant professor at Drexel.
The finding that older adults living with dementia who lived with a spouse or with non-spousal others had higher odds of experiencing a fall, compared to those who lived alone, highlights that caregiver support and education are understudied components of fall prevention programs for older adults with dementia who live with family caregivers. This support and education deserves greater attention from clinicians, researchers and policymakers.
To minimize the risk of falls in the home, the following guidelines are recommended:
- Ensure that carpets are well-fitted.
- Ensure that rugs have nonslip rubber backing — or remove rugs entirely.
- Ensure that staircases are carpeted as opposed to polished wood
- Ensure that rooms and stairways are well-lit.
- Ensure that floors are clutter-free.
- Ensure that footwear for the affected individual is comfortable and well-fitting.