The BMW M5 is a lightning quick and powerful luxury sedan that is just as comfortable tearing up a track as it is idling in the valet line the Four Seasons. BMW passed on the 2017 model year, updated it for 2018 and is introducing a 2019 model described as “the most powerful BMW M5 sedan ever.”
I drove the 2018 M5 recently, and let me tell you it’s no slouch. With a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 under its beautiful hood, this beast can rocket you to 60 miles per hour from a standstill in just 3.2 seconds, with a top speed approaching 190 miles per hour.
It takes 600 horsepower and 553 lb.-ft. of torque to make that happen in the 2018 M5. And the 2019 M5 adds 17 horsepower to the 2018 model!
The M5 gets an 8-speed automatic transmission for 2018, and a 6-speed manual is no longer offered.
While the M5 has the goods under its sheet metal, the cabin is nothing short of world class if you don’t count the supercars at more than twice the cost. Standard 20-way-adjustable front memory seats with heating, cooling and massage are as good as they come. There is a choice of wood for the interior accents, and the leather seats are top grade.
BMW’s difficult to master iDrive system is standard, along with a 10.2-inch touchscreen with navigation, automatic climate control and a dynamite harmon kardon audio system. A heads-up display is standard and is a great safety feature that helps keep the driver’s eyes on the road. The only knock I can come up with on this interior is that all the technology takes time to master.
For example, let’s say you want to turn on the wonderful seat massage feature. You’ll have to click, rotate or otherwise move the rotary dial no less than six times to get the massager on. You’ll have lots of options along the way, so you’re much better off getting everything set before driving away. Your eyes will have to be off the road too long to make these adjustments while driving.
My test M5 had the Executive Package, which added self-closing doors, four-zone air, wireless cell phone charging, a surround-view camera and parking assists.
Yep, this is one fine German automobile. But somebody told BMW, because in order to drive one off the lot you’ll need to write the check for $102,600, plus options, tax and freight. The bottom line on our test car was $129,795.
If your pockets are deep enough, however, the M5 is a rolling work of art. It’s striking in the Marina Bay Blue Metallic color. The M5 is sort of like the 5-series with a more aggressive attitude. Crank the big V8 and listen to the throaty growl of the engine through quad exhausts.
Put the car in gear and hang on. For 2018, BMW has M xDrive AWD with three options: 4WD, 4WD Sport, and 2WD, which turns the M5 into a rear-drive vehicle.
On the track, the M5 is a screaming meanie as it dives into corners and roars out. On the road, the M5 is comfortable, pampering and luxurious.
A carbon fiber hood and the use of more aluminum helps make the M5 a touch lighter, although it still weighs in at a hefty 4,370 pounds. If you care much about fuel economy after dropping 6-figures on this car, those numbers come in at 15 miles per gallon in the city, 21 mpg on the highway and 17 mpg combined.
When it comes to safety, the car has not been tested by the government nor the insurance industry. Standard and optional safety technologies include active blind spot detection, lane departure warning, active lane control, adaptive cruise control, front and rear cameras with cross-traffic alerts, ceramic anti-lock brakes, automatic high beams, adaptive LED lights and a full complement of airbags including a front and read head protection system.
The 2018 BMW M5 sedan isn’t for every budget, but if yours can handle it, it’s a fabulous offering from BMW.
2018 BMW M5 sedan
Engine:
4.4-liter twin turbocharged V8
Transmission:
8-speed automatic
Horsepower/Torque:
600/553 lb.-ft.
MSRP:
$102,600 ($129,795 w/options & freight)
EPA mileage estimates:
15 mpg city/21 mpg highway/17 mpg combined.
Estimated highway range:
422 miles