2018 Honda Accord Hybrid

The Honda Accord was the first car from a Japanese automaker to be built in America. That happened back in 1982, and the Accord has been built in Marysville, Ohio, ever since. More than 11 million Accords have been sold in the U.S.
The 10th Generation 2018 Accord is all-new from the ground up with three powertrains and a new smooth-shifting 10-speed transmission.
The standard engine is a 1.5-liter 4-cylinder that develops 192 horsepower and 192 lb.-ft. of torque. The upgraded engine is a 2.0-liter turbo-4 with 252 horses and 273 lb.-ft. of torque.
Our test car for the week was the Third Generation of the Hybrid version, which had a base price of $34,710. The Honda Accord hybrid has a 2.0-liter Atkinson cycle engine and electric motors that when combined develop 212 horsepower.
This highly-efficient powertrain will take you 47 miles down a city street or highway on a single gallon of gasoline. The official EPA line is 47 mpg city, 47 mpg highway and 47 mpg combined. With just a 12.8-gallon tank, the Accord Hybrid still has an estimated highway range of more than 600 miles. This, in a mid-size sedan, is enough reason alone to consider the Accord Hybrid, but there’s so much more to the story.
With a few exceptions, the Hybrid looks just like the regular Accord. It’s a good-looking car with sleek lines and all the bells and whistles. The cabin uses the same high-end materials used in upper trims of the regular sedan.
The Atkinson cycle engine is paired with two electric motors (propulsion and generator/starter) and can be driven at speeds of up to about 35 miles per hour on electric power alone. These two electric drive motors are the first to use magnets containing no heavy rare-earth metals, which reduces magnet cost and weight. During hybrid driving, the electric propulsion motor sends power to the front wheels.
Because of the electric component, the launch of this sedan is impressive. As my wife would say, “Oh, this car has good pickup,” meaning of course that the throttle response is immediate and vigorous. At high speeds, the gas engine alone powers the Accord Hybrid. My test Accord Hybrid had the CVT transmission rather than the new 10-speed in gasoline models. A 6-speed manual transmission is available on Sport trims of the regular Accord.
On the road, my test Accord Hybrid was quiet, comfortable and fuel efficient. While most car companies offer a hybrid in just one trim, Honda offers three trims on the new Accord Hybrid: Base, Hybrid EX-L and a top-end Touring model which was my test car for the week.
Inside the cabin, the Accord Hybrid has only slightly less room that regular Accords. Headroom in front is 37.5 inches and in row two it’s 37.2 inches. Legroom in the back seat is a pretty generous 40.4 inches. My 6-foot-1 frame had no trouble climbing into the rear seat, and I found it very comfortable back there.
My top end Hybrid Touring model had a sumptuous leather interior, premium audio with navigation and 10 speakers, a well-designed head’s-up display, HD radio in an 8-inch display, wireless phone charging, Bluetooth, USB ports, dual-zone air and a 12-way adjustable driver’s seat. Front seats were heated and ventilated.
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are supported in the new Accord Hybrid, and HondaLink telematics has remote starting and unlocking, speed tracking and stolen vehicle tracking.
My test car had pushbutton shifting for the transmission, which is something that’s not new but relatively rare.
Finally, the 2019 Honda Accord is about as safe as a sedan can be, according to the government and the insurance industry. It gets five out of five stars from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and is a “Top Safety Pick” from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
Honda Sensing is the company’s suite of safety technologies that includes adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking, lane keep assist and road departure mitigation. Which are big words that mean the car will do all it can to keep you in your lane and out of the ditch.
2018 Honda Accord Hybrid
Engine:
2.0-liter 4-cylinder & two electric motors
Horsepower:
System total 212
Transmission:
CVT automatic
Price:
$34,710 plus freight
EPA mileage estimates:
47 mpg city/47 mpg highway/47 mpg combined
Estimated highway range:
602 miles