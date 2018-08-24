For 2018, Toyota moves to an all V8 lineup and four doors on every Tundra full-size pickup, eliminating regular cab models. Made in Texas, the Tundra can tow up to 10,200 pounds with standard hitch receivers.
Some other pickups may be able to tow more, but the Tundra’s record for reliability makes it easier to give up a few towing pounds. For most drivers, the Tundra will have all the power you need. If you need to tow a 30,000-pound bulldozer, however, you’re gonna need more than a half-ton truck.
Every Tundra truck that rolls out of the San Antonio truck plant is equipped with Toyota Safety Sense, a comprehensive suite of technologies that includes pre-collision warning, lane departure alert, dynamic cruise control and automatic high beam headlights.
The Tundra is a serious workhorse in all respects. Two V8 engines are offered. There’s a 4.6-liter power plant that produces 310 horsepower and 327 lb.-ft. of torque, and a proven 5.7-liter V8 that kicks out 381 horses and 401 lb.-ft. of torque. The transmission is a 6-speed automatic.
I’ve towed tractors and bush hogs, loads of firewood and loads of heavy wet sand without trouble in my 15-year-old V8 Tundra. It has nearly 200,000 miles on it and it’s still running great.
The Tundra has a payload capacity of up to 1,730 pounds. The lockable tailgate is damped, making it easy to lift and lower. Just pull the latch and let it go.
Double Cab models are offered in either a 6.5-foot standard-bed or 8.1-foot long-bed configuration. The CrewMax, as the name implies, allows more room for passengers. The shorter 5.5-foot bed, combined with the longer cab, make room for 42.3 inches of rear seat legroom.
Like most pickup trucks today, the Tundra gives buyers a wide range of choices when it comes to the cabin. Whether your taste and budget lean toward durable fabric seats or fine leather upholstery, the Tundra has a selection for you.
Offered in SR, SR5, Limited, Platinum and a special 1794 Edition, even the base model Tundra provides a nice list of amenities, including a rearview camera on a 6.1-inch touchscreen. Soft touch materials are in all the right places, and standard solar energy absorbing glass helps keep the cabin cooler and protect cabin surfaces.
My Limited test truck had a roomy cabin with heated premium leather seats. A huge console in the middle has file folder capability for the drivers whose office is their truck. Rear glass is retractable via a switch on the left side of the steering wheel. The entire glass – not just the center – lowers and raises.
Buttons and knobs in the Tundra are large for gloved hands. There are a pair of 12v connections, a USB port and an AUX port at the bottom of the center stack. Inside the console is another 12v hookup. Wood grain crosses the glovebox and a big leather-wrapped steering wheel is beefy.
The SR grade comes with Entune Audio with an AM/FM CD player with MP3/WMA playback. SR5 and TRD Sport get Entune Audio Plus with navigation and a larger touchscreen. The Limited trim gets Entune Premium Audio with navigation and access to apps like iHeartRadio, MovieTickets.com, Open Table and Pandora. Platinum and 1794 Edition trims also get JBL Audio with navigation and Entune’s App Suite.
No pansy this truck, the Tundra’s 4X4 models have a high and a low range, and can be placed in 4X2. Tow/Haul switches and trailer brake operations are below the steering wheel on the right side.
When it comes to safety, the 2018 Tundra has eight airbags and gets four overall stars in the government’s crash tests, including four stars in frontal crashes and five stars in side crashes. The Tundra scores “good” marks in moderate overlap and side crash tests, and “marginal” in the driver’s side small overlap front crash test from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
2018 Toyota Tundra Limited Crewmax 4X4
Engine:
5.7-liter V8
Horsepower/Torque:
381/401 lb.-ft.
Transmission:
6-speed automatic
Price:
$45,300 ($47,555 with options & freight)
EPA mileage estimates:
13 mpg city/17mpg highway/14 mpg combined
Estimated highway range:
646 miles