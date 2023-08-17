When the Eagles brought their “Hell Freezes Over” reunion tour to New Orleans’ Superdome in 1994, Don Henley, Glenn Frey, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmidt and Don Felder sounded as if they’d never hated each other.
Following 14 years apart, the band performed perfect renditions of “Hotel California,” “The Best of My Love,” “Lyin’ Eyes,” “Take It Easy” and more hits and classics.
But the reunion didn’t last for Felder. The Eagles’ co-lead guitarist with Walsh and Fry, Felder endured a second acrimonious split from the Eagles in 2001. Back and forth lawsuits, and efforts to stop the publication of his memoir, “Heaven and Hell: My Life in the Eagles (1974-2001),” followed Felder’s dismissal from the fourth best-selling recording act in history.
During the litigation, Felder, the co-composer of “Hotel California,” resumed a solo career that includes his 1983 album, “Airborne,” and 2019’s “American Rock & Roll.” Prior to his Saturday concert at L’Auberge Casino, he noted the contrast between the Eagles’ obsession with perfectionism and his guiding principle, playing with passion.
“Perfection has been something that the Eagles, individually and collectively, strived for,” Felder said. “Before Pro Tools, Auto-Tune, editing, we made an intense effort to make great, perfect records. There’s not a sour note in any vocal or guitar solo, nothing out of time.”
The Eagles also obsessed over publicity photos and album art, Felder said. Admirable though perfection is, Felder believes it can go too far.
“Some of the most exciting things I’ve heard in music are not perfect,” he explained. “If you listen to Cream’s ‘Wheels of Fire’ album, it’s not perfect, but it has smoking guitar parts and singing, and intense energy. A lot of the stuff that I thought should have been on the (Eagles’) records, because it was spontaneous and roiling with energy, got redone and redone, until it lacked fire.”
Felder’s solo for the title song for the Eagles’ 1975 album, "One of These Nights," is among the recordings he especially likes.
“I made up that solo in the studio,” he said. “We used maybe the first or second take. We doctored up a note here and there, but overall it’s just a hot performance.”
In a 1975 interview, Henley, the Eagles’ singing drummer, credited Felder with helping the band move in the rock-oriented direction that proved so successful.
“With Don Felder, we can really rock,” Henley said. “He made us nastier and he’s done a great guitar solo on ‘One of These Nights.’ ”
For his solo show, Felder promises a mix of passion and precision. His band of in-demand musicians features bassist Brett Simons (Chicago, Brian Wilson, Melissa Etheridge); drummer Brian Tichy (Whitesnake, Billy Idol, Foreigner); keyboardist Ty Bailie (Katy Perry); and guitarist David Myhre (Tanya Tucker, Kenny Chesney).
“Everybody sings and plays,” Felder said of his touring band. “These guys are the top players I can find in the business. If you thought the Eagles were perfect, these guys are perfect and on fire, too.”
Felder performs Eagles classics and solo material such as 1981’s “Heavy Metal (Takin’ a Ride).” He also does a tribute to a fellow electric guitar master, the late Stevie Ray Vaughan.
“Which gives me a chance to lay down all that restrictive stuff, play the blues and let it rock,” he said.
Growing up poor in Gainesville, Florida, Felder shared his love for music with his mechanic father. He already loved music when, on Jan. 6, 1957, he watched Elvis Presley’s third and final appearance on "The Ed Sullivan Show."
“I was completely blown away,” Felder says in his memoir. “Soon afterward, there came a flood of music called rock ’n’ roll, and I knew right away that this was for me.”
Fast-forward to the summer of 1972, when Felder and his wife Susan packed everything into a trailer and moved from Boston to California. His 1973 tour with the duo of David Crosby and Graham Nash preceded his joining the Eagles.
“Graham Nash said, ‘Don, you don’t want to be a sideman for the rest of your life,’” Felder recalled. “I joined the Eagles, based on Graham’s advice. I thank him to this day for recommending I take that offer. Bernie (Leadon), Randy (Meisner), Glen, Don, Joe, myself, everybody who was in the Eagles, was unbelievably talented. The combination of all of those talents was magical. You can’t invent that again.”