In 2014, following years of developing a unique sound praised by National Public Radio, The New York Times and others, the psychedelic prog-rock band Moon Honey moved from Baton Rouge to Los Angeles.
Moon Honey found receptive audiences in L.A. and toured the nation. But the band’s recording deal evaporated and its co-founders, Jess Joy and Andrew Martin, a couple, ended their relationship. Though they tried to preserve Moon Honey, Martin and Joy eventually disbanded their band in 2019.
Joy, a singer who didn’t play an instrument, felt adrift.
“I thought I wasn’t going to do music anymore,” she said. “Andrew’s virtuosity and these amazing musicians allowed me to be a singer and lyricist.”
Time on her hands during the coronavirus pandemic helped Joy, the multimedia artist formerly known as Jessica Ramsey, find her way back to music. She picked up a guitar, the instrument she’d abandoned years before, and haltingly used it to develop melodies.
“COVID, as horrible as it was, gave me an opportunity to be more playful,” Joy said. “It was healing to return to guitar and use it for writing. But I thought nobody starts playing guitar at my age. Especially a woman. Those were the societal scripts in my head. I was trying to reestablish my relationship with music and challenge my beliefs about success and why I do music.”
Joy slowly built “Patreearchy,” her solo album debut. Joy co-produced “Patreearchy,” released in December 2021, with Greg Saunier of the well-known avant-garde band Deerhoof.
Friday at MidCity Ballroom, Joy and a band featuring four of her musician friends will perform songs from “Patreearchy” as well as some of her newer material. It’s her first hometown show as a solo artist.
Joy’s band features Laura Fisher, Alex Brownstein-Carter, Syd Casey and Bailey Cogan. At Friday’s performance, the musicians will be free to contribute their musical ideas to her songs.
A performer and visual artist, Joy cites Laurie Anderson — the vocalist, musician, composer, visual artist, filmmaker and photographer who became an unlikely pop star in the 1980s — as an influence. She loves Anderson’s storytelling, sound-craft and multidisciplinary approach.
Joy moved back to Louisiana in December 2021, choosing to make New Orleans her new home base. But a visit to Berlin in July 2021 preceded her leaving Los Angeles. She traveled to Germany’s capital city to explore the possibility that she could support herself there as an artist.
“Los Angeles was amazing, but the pace wasn’t something I could cope with,” Joy said. “I went to Berlin and decided it maybe was somewhere for someone like me.”
Before her prospective move to Germany, Joy wanted to spend time with her family in Louisiana.
“I missed home,” she said. “That’s when I came to New Orleans.”
Joy ultimately enjoyed New Orleans enough to stay there.
“There are many working artists here, craftspeople and gigging musicians,” she said.
Even though Joy eventually decided Los Angeles wasn’t for her, she has no regrets about moving there.
“I’m so glad I did it,” she said. “The West Coast is so beautiful, and there’s something about being in a city that felt progressive and had a music industry.”
Los Angeles County, of course, includes Hollywood, the American city most identified with the film and TV industry.
“When I was growing up in Baton Rouge, the idea about Los Angeles was that people there were trying to be famous and willing to be fake and use people to get fame,” she recalled. “I found that there, but because Los Angeles is so huge, you can go your whole life without visiting Hollywood. There are amazing, beautiful people in Los Angeles, people who are into experimental music and progressive thought and activism.”