The female lead returns to her hometown. Check.
Said female finds love while in the small town helping her family. Check.
Someone from Louisiana in starring role. If it's "Napa Ever After," that's also a check.
Hallmark movies do have their formulaic plots perpetually producing happy endings, and in Saturday night's "Napa," Maurice native Denise Boutte helps that plot along as Cassandra, a lawyer who inherits a family vineyard.
"While on a sabbatical from work to restore the vineyard she finds a love like she's never known before," the synopsis states.
The new original Mahogany presentation, airing at 7 p.m. Aug. 26, is part of the network’s annual Summer Nights programming event.
Boutte, 41, is known for her roles on “The Young and the Restless,” "Why Did I Get Married?" and "Kombucha Cure."
Another familiar, but non-Louisiana face in "Napa" is Canadian actor Colin Lawrence of “Virgin River” and “Riverdale” fame.
“Napa Ever After” is from Hallmark Media. Tia A. Smith is executive producer. The movie is produced by Charles Cooper, directed by Alfons Adetuyi from a script by Nina Weinman. It's based on a story by Wendy Eley-Jackson.