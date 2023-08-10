The Baton Rouge Irish Club will present its 13th annual Film Festival from Friday to Monday at Celtic Studios, 10000 Celtic Drive, and Phil Brady’s, 4848 Government St.
The festival will open with a sponsor party and viewing of short films at 6 p.m. Friday.
Two showings of the shorts will take place at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday. The audience will vote on their favorite short and the winning film director/producer will receive the coveted O’Kalem award. This unique glass sculpture has been created the last several years by local glass artist Nicko Oldenburg and is shipped to the winning recipient in Ireland after the festival.
At 5 p.m. Saturday, “The Quiet Girl,” a full-length feature film will be screened.
All above events will be held at Celtic Studios.
The festival will close on Monday with Irish Pub night at 6 p.m. at Phil Brady's. The event, free and open to the public, will feature the winning 2023 short film and a feature film.
Tickets for each of the three showings on Saturday are available on EventBrite and are $15 per show. Seating is limited to 50 people at each showing and tickets do sell quickly, organizers say.