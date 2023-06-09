In honor of Black Music Month, "The Road to Houston: Preparing to Battle" is back for an encore.
The film offers a fly-on-the-wall look at the process of Southern University's "Human Jukebox," Grambling State University's Tiger Marching Band and six other universities competing in the Pepsi National Battle of the Bands in Texas in August 2022. The bands performed before 55,000 fans at the NRG Stadium. The film first aired in February.
"In this film, we take you on a compelling journey that tells a story of determination, passion, and resilience," Derek Webber, executive producer and CEO of Webber Marketing, creators of the contest. "The immersive interviews, exclusive band camp footage, and electrifying live performances make this film a celebration of the spirit and talent that these exceptional Historical Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) band programs and their musicians bring to one of America's biggest marching band events."
"The Road to Houston" will air at 6 p.m. Saturday on WNOL, Channel 38 in New Orleans; at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, on WAFB, Channel 9 in Baton Rouge; at noon Saturday, June 24, on KATC, Channel 3 in Lafayette; and at 5 p.m. the same day on WBXH, Channel 39, also in Baton Rouge.
The other HBCU marching bands featured are:
- Alabama A&M University, Marching Maroon & White Band
- Alcorn State University, The Sounds of Dyn-O-mite Marching Band
- Bethune Cookman University, Marching Wildcats
- Kentucky State University, Mighty Marching Thorobreds
- North Carolina A&T State University, The Blue and Gold Marching Machine
- Prairie View A&M University, "Marching Storm" Band
Follow the project on social media at @NationalBattleOfTheBands (Facebook/Instagram/TikTok/YouTube)/ @NationalBOTB (Twitter).