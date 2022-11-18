Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge is again matching donor families, businesses and organizations with seniors and families in crisis through its Christmas program.
Catholic Charities has only accepted gift cards the past two years due to the pandemic, but is once again returning to donors being able to shop from wish lists. Gift cards are also accepted, if sponsors so choose.
The deadline to choose a sponsor family is Monday, Dec. 5. Gift delivery dates are Friday, Dec. 9, and Monday-Wednesday, Dec. 12-14. Visit christmas.ccdiobr.org to learn how the program works and to choose a family.
Annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway
The Rev. Ronnie Williams, Power in the Word, World Ministries and Camelot College will give away 100 Thanksgiving turkeys to families in need in the community on Saturday.
To register, call Williams at (225) 907-3310. Proof of any form of government assistance will be required to register.
Evergreen Baptist Church marks 160 years
Evergreen Baptist Church will celebrate 160 years as a church family at 1 p.m. Sunday. The church is located at 4140 La. 955 West, Ethel.
The Little Zion Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, pastored by the Rev. Marcus Jackson, will be special guests. The church is inviting the community, friends and family of the church, along with any former members, to attend.