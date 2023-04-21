Spring — what better time to get one-on-one with nature?
BREC has the perfect event for that, its annual Bioblitz event from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at its Frenchtown Conservation Area.
"Bioblitz is an intense period of biological surveying to record the living species within a designated area. Groups of scientists, naturalists and volunteers conduct an intensive field study over a continuous time period, usually 24 hours," a news release explains "BREC Conservation uses the Bioblitz data to focus future field surveys and gather information for its natural resource management plans."
The project allows BREC to have a better understanding of what is in the parks so BREC can appropriately manage and protect the land, the release also says.
The general public can get in on the "blitzing" by attending scheduled hikes, helping to document species with local scientists, signing up for a hands-on sampling workshop and seeing live animal encounters. All ages are welcome.
For more info or to register, visit brec.org/bioblitz or contact BREC's Conservation team at conservation@brec.org or (225) 218-4979.
Here's the schedule:
FRIDAY
5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Registration and check-in for evening events
6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.: Keynote speaker: Dr. Charles Allen, "Louisiana Moths"
7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.: Night hike
8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Insect black-lighting
SATURDAY
8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.: Bird hike
9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.: Plant hike or aquatics hike/sampling
10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.: Nature explorers safari
11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.: Insect netting or plant hike
11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Biodiversity fair
12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.: Reptile and amphibian hikes
2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Nature explorers safari
2:30 p.m.: Species ceremony