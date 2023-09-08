Listening to his music and raising a glass seems the most fitting way to pay tribute to the iconic Jimmy Buffett, who passed away Sept. 1.
Three events in Baton Rouge, two this weekend and another on Monday, give Buffett fans, affectionately dubbed "Parrotheads," the chance to gather, reminisce and have a beverage for their favorite "pirate."
Purely by coincidence, Buddy's Backyard, 11120 Amite River Road, opens its fall season of outdoor trop-rock performances with shows on Saturday and Sunday.
Hosts Buddy and Karyn Roussel, Buffett superfans for sure, have graciously arranged concert times so as not to interfere with LSU or Saints football games.
Saturday's show starts at 4 p.m. and features Mike Nash, who's shared the stage with Buffett a time or two. Nash has toured the U.S., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America, performing his original storytelling songs with a tropical twist.
On Sunday, Buddy's brings in trop rock singer-songwriter Paul Roush for a 3 p.m. show.
The suggested donation for shows at Buddy's is $20, will all the money going to the performers. Newcomers note: The Roussels just provide the space for these laid-back concerts. It's not a business and they don't sell anything, so guests can bring their own drinks, snacks and portable chairs.
"Like many people I was sad to hear that Jimmy Buffett passed," Buddy Roussel said this week. "I’ve been a huge fan of his for many years, not just his music, but meeting so many people around the country who have a like-minded interest in music as well."
Buddy Roussel professes to knowing every Jimmy Buffett song, and he and his wife have been known to travel cross-country to catch Buffett and his Coral Reefer Band.
"The artists in this genre write songs that are fantastic, clever and transport you to a relaxing place in your mind," he said. "At a house concert you get to listen in an intimate setting, interact with the artist, and then get to shake their hand and get to know them after the show. It’s a unique experience."
Buddy’s Backyard, last year's winner in the house concert venue (large) category of the TROP Rock Music Association's annual competition, is nominated again for 2023.
This year's award ceremony will take place in Gulf Shores, Alabama, at the “Meeting Of The Minds,” the annual convention of Parrothead clubs from around the world.
"Come Monday: A Celebration of the Life of Jimmy Buffett" gets underway at 6 p.m. Monday at Pelican to Mars: Pet Friendly Bar, 2678 Government St.
The Loyal Order of DisOrder Parrot Head Club of Baton Rouge and Pelican to Mars are hosting the event. Denton Hatcher and Friends will perform, while chef Richard Markert will be flipping "Cheeseburgers in Paradise." The bar will be open (raise a glass, remember?). Non-alcoholic options also will be available.
Buddy's is sponsoring the live music which should happen from around 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.