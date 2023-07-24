Whether you enjoy it straight up with salt and lime, frozen or on the rocks, July 24 is blue agave juice's time to shine — it's National Tequila Day.

Fun facts:

  • Tequila was born in a city named Tequila, which is in Jalisco, Mexico.
  • In 1978, tequila was the first Mexican product to receive an Appellation of Origin.
  • Like sherry and Champagne, tequila can only be produced in five Mexican states — Guanajuato, Michoacán, Nayarit, Tamaulipas, and Jalisco, which is the largest producer. 

Celebrate the spirit with these aperitifs from Baton Rouge and Lafayette restaurants:

Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant

900 Jefferson St., Lafayette

The Oaxacan in the Garden is made with mezcal, tequila, pineapple, lemon, lime, sage and Aveze.

Solera

4205 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge

The Blood Orange Marg is made with Reposado tequila, agave, lime, blood orange juice, chamoy and Tajin.

City Pork Perkins

18143 Perkins Road E., Baton Rouge

The Gettin' Figgy With It is made with tequila, honey liqueur, fig liqueur, amoro and lime.

Park Bistro 

407 Brook Ave., Lafayette

The Mexican Sunset is made with ghost pepper tequila, grapefruit juice, agave, lime and grenadine.

Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine

7731 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge

The Desert Rose is made with muddled strawberry, Cimarron Reposado tequila, lime, strawberry liqueur and Rose liqueur

Blend

304 Laurel St., Baton Rouge

The cucumber jalapeño margarita is made with cucumber, jalapeño, lime and triple sec. 

Spoke & Hub

5412 Government St., Baton Rouge

The Blood Moon Margarita is made with Blanco tequila, kumquat, blood orange syrup and lime.

Barracuda Taco Stand

2504 Government St., Baton Rouge

The Mangonada Freezie is made with Lunazul tequila, homemade chamoy and spicy salt.

Mercy Kitchen

1312 Verot School Road, Lafayette

The Clothing Optional is a boozy sno-cone made with ghost pepper tequila, mango, orange, orgeat and lime.

City Pork Jefferson

7327 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge

The Jefferson Airplane is made with reposado tequila, aperol, nonino amaro and lemon.

Pamplona Tapas Bar

631 Jefferson St., Lafayette

The Cyberpsychosis is made with mezcal, tequila, aperol, velvet falernum, pernod and lime.

Pelican to Mars

2678 Government St., Baton Rouge

The Margarita Spritz is made with Campo Bravo tequila, lime, Prosecco, club soda and prickly pear syrup. 

Pizza Art Wine

7673 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge

The Aperitini is made with Gran Clasico, Aperol tequila and Prosecco.

Modesto

3930 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge

The jalapeño margarita is made with jalapeno-infused reposado tequila, orange liqueur, pineapple and lime, finished with a black salt rim.

Agave Grill and Cantina

Multiple locations in Lafayette 

The Agave Fresca Margarita is a skinny margarita made with Sauza Tres Generaciones Plata Tequila, Gran Gala Triple Orange Liqueur, lemon and lime.

Tallulah Crafted Food and Wine Bar 

7000 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge

THe Catahoula Margarita is made with Del Maquey Vida, blackberry, Cointreau, lime juice, agave and rosemary.

Palermo Ristorante

7809 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge

The Mockingbird is made with Espolon Tequila, Cynar 70, strawberries, lemon juice, Burlesque Bitters and agave nectar.

Willie's Restaurant

11260 Coursey Blvd., Baton Rouge

Pink Agave Sangria is a frozen sangria made with Sycamore Lane Pinot Grigio, Altos Silver tequila, tangy grapefruit juice and fresh lime juice.

Rouj Creole

7601 Bluebonnet, Baton Rouge

The Rouj Margarita is made with tequila, lime and a seasonal cordial.

