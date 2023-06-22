There's a strong argument to be made that the course of one's life can owe as much to seemingly insignificant decisions, or moments of pure chance, as to any sort of best laid plans.
One such spur-of-the-moment call led to my sitting here, typing this very piece. In early 2010, toward the end of a yearlong backpacking trip across the United States from my home in New Zealand, I happened to catch a ride from Memphis with a couple of lovely Philadelphians. A day later, our entry to the city heralded by blasting Little Feat's Dixie Chicken, I found myself in New Orleans.
For a 22-year-old Kiwi who had never expected to visit Louisiana, let alone its most dazzling city, the experience was intoxicating. After a week of adventure, it was time to move on, but where to go?
I knew next to nothing about Baton Rouge other than Kris Kristofferson's (and, yes, Janis Joplin's) famous "busted flat" line, and also as the place where the great Freddy Fender was arrested and sent to Angola for possessing a couple of joints.
The city did, nonetheless, have a couple of drawing cards. A ticket from New Orleans on the Katrina holdover LA Swift bus cost only $5, and Baton Rouge appeared to be the only place in south Louisiana that had a Wells Fargo branch (my bank at the time).
After a brief moment of consideration I figured, "Hey, why not?" I would get some banking done, kill a couple of days, whatever.
At the time, Baton Rouge also happened to have a surprisingly healthy Couchsurfing community, a popular if loose network of people who would let a traveler sleep on their couch — or, as was often the case, floor — for free. I messaged the city's Couchsurfing ambassador at the time, who said she was free, grabbed a ticket that same day, and headed west.
That ambassador is still, to this day, one of my very closest friends. The first day in town, at The Chimes, I met the guy who would one day be the de facto best man at my wedding. And on the second or third day, on our way to The Spanish Moon, I met my future wife.
I had no way of knowing any of that at the time, of course, but I did know I'd found somewhere that felt like home. There have been plenty of comings and goings over the years, but I've always come back, the sense of place I felt on those first few days in 2010 never dimming.
To think that none of it would have happened if not for a cheap bus ticket and, moreover, a bank. The funny thing? There wasn't even a Wells Fargo here: it turned out to be little more than a gas-station ATM.
