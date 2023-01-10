Rising country music trio Chapel Hart is hitting the road on its first headlining tour, "Glory Days," Saturday, Jan. 21.
Born and raised in Poplarville, Mississippi, sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and cousin Trea Swindle have called New Orleans home for the last few years.
No sooner than taking the stage on NBC's 'America's Got Talent" last summer, the singers' national fan base soared and shout-outs came from country music stars Tanya Tucker, Dolly Parton, Darius Rucker and the late great Loretta Lynn. Chapel Hart finished fifth in the talent competition series' 17th season after securing the elusive "group golden buzzer" with their audition for judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell and Sofia Vergara, along with Terry Crews. The honor sent them straight to the finals rounds of the show, where they continued to wow the audience each week.
Fast-forward to last week, when the Mississippi House of Representatives signed off on House Resolution 2, congratulating the singers on their outstanding success and positive representation of the state.
"After the presentation, Chapel Hart performed several songs for a packed Capitol Rotunda filled with legislators, staffers, lobbyists and visitors," according to Monarch Publicity.
Another feather in their cowboy hats: The down-home harmonizers stepped into the Grand Ole Opry Circle in Nashville for the first time on Sept. 17. Their performance received four standing ovations.
The women return to Music City to launch their tour Saturday, Jan. 21, at the world-famous Ryman Auditorium. They'll crisscross the country for the next six months and are scheduled to wrap "Glory Days" in South Bend, Indiana, on Friday, July 7.
Before their tour begins, the trio took time to express how they're feeling about this newest milestone in their music careers.
"I am super excited about our first big girl tour, as Danica calls it. I can’t believe we are about to embark on our very first national headlining tour. It truly feels surreal," Devynn Hart said. "I’m most looking forward to traveling to a lot of new states and cities that we haven’t gotten to visit before. The love and support that we’ve gotten from the fans since we announced the dates just makes me even more excited to see where this tour leads us.
Her sister, Danica Hart, can't hold back her elation, either.
"As we get ready to gear up and go out on the 'Glory Days' tour, I find myself getting excited, nervous, anxious and ready!," she said. "I’m ready to go state to state and not only share our music with people but I’m ready to hug our fans and see them smile.
"We will also be visiting churches and schools to raise awareness to kids about speaking up against bullying and child abuse. There is so much in store on the 'Glory Days' tour, and we hope to see all of our followers at one stop or another. I guarantee it’s Chapel Hart like you’ve never seen before.
Swindle shares her cousins' excitement.
"This is the tour we’ve been waiting for! I still can’t believe it’s all happening right now, especially after years of doing it the old fashioned way of just loading up the van and hitting the road. I’m also really looking forward to being able to bring along our friends, who are also up-and-coming in the industry.
"Although we’re still far from 'the top,' it feels so good to be able to start giving other artists the opportunities that we weren’t necessarily afforded when we were just starting out. It’s going to be amazing to finally meet all of our fans old and new, and at the same time, introduce them to even more great music from our friends we’ve met along the way. We’re taking this Chapel Hart love fest nationwide!," Swindle said.