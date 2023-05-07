The Charity Ball Association of Baton Rouge will present 11 young women at its annual Le Bal de Noel on Dec. 29 at the Crowne Plaza. The 2023 debutantes will be honored on May 18 at a French picnic at the Baton Rouge Country Club.
The debutantes are:
Charlotte Eliza Balart, daughter of Dena and Dr. Carter Balart, who is a graduate of St. Michael the Archangel High School. She attends LSU, where she is a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. She is the granddaughter of Linda and Eddie Rispone and the late Phyllis Rispone, of Baton Rouge, and Harriet Balart and the late Dr. Luis Balart, of Metairie.
Jolie Nelson Daigle, daughter of Laura and Jesse Daigle, is a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy. She attends Texas Christian University, where she is a member of Chi Omega Sorority. She is the granddaughter of Jo and Elbert Hodge, Jr. and Danis and Jesse Daigle, all of Baton Rouge.
Julia Merrill Frazer, daughter of Rachel and Shawn Frazer, is a graduate of Episcopal High School. She attends the University of Mississippi, where she is a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority. She is the granddaughter of Merrill and A. Bridger Eglin and Lynette Frazer and the late Thomas Frazer, all of Baton Rouge.
Aidan Elizabeth Healy, daughter of Melissa and Emmet Healy, is a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy. She attends the University of Georgia, where she is a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority. She is the granddaughter of Diana and Thomas Fallon, of Roswell, Georgia, and Bernice Healy and the late Charles Healy Sr., of Baton Rouge.
Virginia Mygnonne Jenkins, daughter of Remi Jenkins and Jeff Jenkins, is a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy. She attends LSU, where she is a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority. She is the granddaughter of Jean and Edward Pratt, of Lafayette, and Elizabeth Jenkins and the late Howard Jenkins, of Metairie.
Maisie McCarthy Jones, daughter of Shelton and Ted Jones, is a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy. She attends the University of Southern California, where she is a member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. She is the granddaughter of Michael and Douglas Moore, of Ross, California, and Sally Jones and the late Ted Jones, of Baton Rouge.
Elizabeth Freeland Lemann, daughter of Caroline and Benjamin Lemann, is a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy. She attends Baylor University, where she is a member of Chi Omega Sorority. She is the granddaughter of Martha Levy, of Baton Rouge; Lou Ann and Ray Stickman, of Black Mountain, North Carolina; and Diane Lemann and the late Robert Lemann, of Donaldsonville.
Hollis Ann Newbill, daughter of Courtney and Todd Newbill, is a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy. She attends the University of Mississippi, where she is a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority. She is the granddaughter of Celeste and James Eason, of Zachary, and Janet and George Newbill, of Baton Rouge.
Juliana Michel Politz, daughter of Anisa and Dr. Dale Politz, is a graduate of Episcopal High School. She attends LSU, where she is a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. She is the granddaughter of Karen Gilbert, of Baton Rouge; Dr. Timothy Gilbert of Mobile, Alabama; and Catherine Politz and the late Anthony Politz Jr., of Baton Rouge.
Emily Annalise Uter, daughter of Ashley and Brennan Uter, is a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy. She attends LSU, where she is a member of Chi Omega Sorority. She is the granddaughter of Karen and David Hartman Jr., of Napoleonville; Emily Wilbert, Micheline Uter, the late Vicki Anderson Hartman and the late Michael Uter, all of Baton Rouge.
Anna Estelle Yeargin, daughter of Mary Ann and Steele Yeargain III, is a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy. She attends Auburn University, where she is a member of Chi Omega Sorority. She is the granddaughter of Lynn and Jerry Pearson and Claire and Steele Yeargain II, all of Baton Rouge.
The Charity Ball Association’s officers are Stacey Moore, president; Lynell Ruckert, vice president; Lissa Weston, secretary; Rachel Saia, treasurer; Kasey Eglin and Nicole Tarleton, ball chairs; and Heather Kirkpatrick, debutante liaison.
The Charity Ball Association of Baton Rouge is a nonprofit philanthropic organization. It was formed in 1956 by a group of civic-minded members who wanted to support the Baton Rouge community through charitable donations. Over the years, the association has contributed more than $500,000 to local charitable organizations.