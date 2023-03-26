The River Road Chapter of National Charity League honored 13 Baton Rouge area high school seniors for their community volunteer work on March 11.
The young women served more than 1,400 hours at various local charitable organizations over the last six years. As members of National Charity League, each young woman has fulfilled the requirements for participation in cultural activities and leadership development from seventh grade through to their senior year of high school, in addition to the service to Baton Rouge-area charities and nonprofit organizations.
Recognized were:
- Anna Claire Hammett, daughter of Dr. Jody and Mrs. Angela Hammett, senior, St. Joseph’s Academy.
- Erin Rae Hollis, daughter of Cynthia Branch Hollis and Paul Atkinson Hollis, senior, St. Joseph’s Academy.
- Lily Camille Hudson, daughter of Kelly and Robin Hudson, senior, University Laboratory School.
- Alyssa Meg Keowen, daughter of Pamela and Michael Keowen, senior, St. Joseph’s Academy.
- Avery Claire Landess, daughter of Mike Landess and Shaune Berthelot, senior, Episcopal School of Baton Rouge.
- Alice Ellise Leotta, daughter of Kappy and Victor Leotta, senior, University Laboratory School.
- Katherine Anne Lossett, daughter of Glenda and Jason Lossett, senior, St. Joseph’s Academy.
- Claudia Maureen Magee, daughter of Colleen and Chip Magee (David Lamar Magee Jr.), senior, St. Joseph’s Academy.
- Macy Claire McCalip, daughter of Amy and Chase McCalip, senior, University Laboratory School.
- Virginia Elizabeth Moore, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Andrew Moore, senior, University Laboratory School.
- Madeline Claire Parker, daughter of Debra and Bruce Parker, senior, University Laboratory School.
- Gracyn Marie Pope, daughter of Tessie and Chad Pope, senior, St. Joseph’s Academy.
- Vincenza Rose Vendetto, daughter of Judy and Robert Vendetto, senior, St. Joseph’s Academy.