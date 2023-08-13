Charles Portis loved oddballs, so I wasn’t surprised to learn recently that he seemed to have a soft spot for Louisiana.
Portis, who died in 2020 at 86, is best known for “True Grit,” his 1968 novel about a young girl on the Western frontier who hires a grumpy old lawman, Rooster Cogburn, to find her father’s killer. The book inspired a 1969 movie starring John Wayne as Rooster and a sequel, “Rooster Cogburn,” in 1975.
Over the holidays last year, our family watched the 2010 “True Grit” remake with Jeff Bridges as Rooster, which made me want to read the novel and other stuff by Portis. Then, in a happy coincidence, the good folks at Library of America sent me their new Charles Portis anthology, which brings his novels and short stories, along with some of his journalism, under one roof. Louisiana, it turns out, figured fondly into some of his newspaper work, as the LOA collection makes clear.
Portis, an Arkansas native who lived there most of his life, had a gift for writing sentences of seeming simplicity — their observations so sharp that in reading them, I often feel life thrown palpably, and suddenly, into clearer focus. Here’s how he sets up “True Grit”:
“I was just fourteen years of age when a coward going by the name of Tom Chaney shot my father down in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and robbed him of his life and his horse and $150 in cash money plus two California gold pieces that he carried in his trouser band.”
Our heroine is clearly staring into evil, but she’s not flinching. The formality of her voice hints at her commitment to civility and order, even in a world that can seem a brutal mess.
That same moral vision often informed how Portis wrote for newspapers. When the civil rights leader Medgar Evers was shot dead near his front door in Mississippi in 1963, Portis wrote a story for the New York Herald Tribune that summed up the cowardice of his assassin: “Mr. Evers, his white shirt forming an easy target in the porch light, was shot in the back. He died 50 minutes later in a hospital.”
Other Portis reportage is lighter, such as “The Forgotten River,” a 1991 piece for Arkansas Times in which he traces the path of the Ouachita River. That brings him into Louisiana, where he’s involved in a friendly argument in Monroe about how “bayou” should be pronounced. Portis floats “byo” as a possibility, noting the Hank Williams line in “Jambalaya,” but a local woman counters that Williams was simply “forcing a cheap rhyme with ‘me-o-my-o.’”
Portis leaves the matter unresolved. For all their apparent directness, his books aren’t easily resolved, either. Asked once by a publicist to describe one of his novels, Portis wrote: “It defies brief summary.”
That’s what makes his work so appealing. Read it and see for yourself.
Email Danny Heitman at danny@dannyheitman.com.