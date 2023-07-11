When perusing the 25 offerings in this year's PBS Short Film Festival, take note of the names Kelly Yu and Nicholas Manuel Pino.
They're independent filmmakers with Louisiana roots, and their films, "Plum Town" and "The Funeral Band," respectively, were submitted by Louisiana Public Broadcasting for inclusion.
This year's festival tagline, “Stories in Bloom,” highlight the impact of powerful storytelling.
It's the 11th straight year that LPB is a participating station in the festival, a national online event running through July 21 on all PBS platforms. The main hub can be found at pbs.org/filmfestival, with more information available at lpb.org/filmfest. The films also are available to stream on YouTube and Facebook.
“Louisiana is known internationally for its food and music. Today, our filmmakers are also increasingly gaining a reputation for producing thought-provoking and quality content,” said Jason Viso, LPB’s director of programming. “We are proud to support these filmmakers and help them bring their stories to a larger audience.”
Yu's "Plum Town" tells the story of "a young land developer returning to his childhood home in the Chinese countryside for the first time in a decade, hoping to convince his stubborn father to sell the failing family plum orchard. When the two struggle to understand one another, they turn to an old karaoke machine to find a common language," says the film's synopsis.
Yu is a Swedish-born, New Orleans-raised, Chinese-American writer and director. She holds a bachelor of fine arts from the USC School of Cinematic Arts, and is in development on her debut feature film, "Familyland." She also operates her own production company and provides freelance photo/editing/video production work for nationally recognized clients. She lives in Los Angeles.
"The Funeral Band's" tale goes like this: "On his first day as the newest member of a dysfunctional brass band, a teenager displaced by Hurricane Katrina learns all about the unique community he's been disconnected from and the traditions that follow them to the grave."
Pino is a Chilean-American writer and director, refining his filmmaking abilities in New Orleans before also relocating to Los Angeles. He's in post-production on a feature documentary about legendary body painter, Craig Tracy (TV's "Skin Wars") and on assignment adapting a novel to a feature.
For updates on the festival, visit LPB Facebook and follow #PBSFilmFest on Twitter.