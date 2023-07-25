We asked real estate and home design experts to share their favorite (and not-so-favorite) things about four properties listed on the market in Baton Rouge. The houses range in style, size and location, but one aspect is the same: Each property is under $200,000.
As interest in looking at real estate online skyrocketed during the pandemic lockdown and remains popular, many are accustomed to finding all the bells and whistles high-end homes offer. Homes under $200,000 require a different lens — expectations must be realigned.
Buyers for homes in this price point are looking for good bones and the best location available. Even still, these homes offer the possibility of ownership for those who are otherwise priced out of the market.
Details and photographs about the homes below are provided by listing agents.
3057 Sherry Drive, Baton Rouge
$199,000
The completely renovated home on Sherry Drive includes new appliances, quartz countertops and a custom tile shower in the primary bathroom, as well as new flooring and fresh paint inside and out. Outside, the backyard includes a storage shed and is fully fenced.
Shawn Gee, a licensed Realtor in Baton Rouge, appreciates the updates made to the kitchen. He says the space is clean-cut with nice recessed lighting. However, he would put in new knobs and pulls in the kitchen and replace the brown roof of the home with a darker color shingled roof. He would also put in a darker wood floor to allow for more contrast to the home's white walls.
"I’m not a huge fan of white throughout all of the home even though it will be most attractive to all buyers," Gee wrote. "With a vacant home, if you’re able to add some color or greenery to the home, it will feel more inviting."
Gee is a fan of the tree in the front yard, which requires maintenance but provides shade in hotter months.
Flood insurance is not federally required, as the property is located in FEMA Zone X. Cedarcrest-Southmoor Elementary School, Broadmoor Middle School and St. Michael The Archangel High School are nearby.
With a 20% down payment, the estimated monthly payment is $1,242 with a 30-year fixed loan.
Key details
- 3 bed
- 2 bath
- 1,442 square feet/$139 per square foot
- 9 days on market
15721 Geraldine Drive, Baton Rouge
$162,000
Conveniently located near Interstate 12, shopping and restaurants, the property on Geraldine Drive boasts wood floors, Calcutta marble countertops and a large backyard — and has a price that could attract first-time homeowners or investors.
Caroline Alberstadt, a licensed professional interior designer, wrote that she would change the cabinets and lighting in the kitchen — noting that they are too traditional for the style of the midcentury exterior of the house. She would also renovate the backsplash in the kitchen.
The renovated 3-bedroom, 1.5-bath home is located in River Oaks subdivision in a FEMA Zone AE Special Flood Hazard Area. According to the listing, the property has minimal flood risk. Riveroaks Elementary School, Southeast Middle School and Riverdale Christian Academy are nearby.
With a 20% down payment, the estimated monthly payment is $1,062 with a 30-year fixed loan.
Key details
- 3 bed
- 1.5+ bath
- 1,240 square feet/$131 per square foot
- 399 days on market
922 Sedona Pines Drive, Baton Rouge
$188,000
This property comes with community perks. It is close to the YMCA, shopping centers and restaurants while being situated near Airline Highway and Interstate 12. The home is outfitted with raised-panel custom-painted cabinetry, a kitchen island with an extended breakfast bar, cathedral ceilings and oil-rubbed bronze plumbing fixtures throughout.
Gee noted that the concrete flooring is low maintenance and can provide a modern look. He also likes the open living room and kitchen. However, he would change the light blue walls and opt for a neutral color — a clean white or light gray.
"In my opinion, a home like this would benefit greatly from more updated lighting fixtures," Gee wrote. "Updated fans, dining room lights and fans in each bedroom would attract more buyers. Since we live in south Louisiana, having a fan in the bedrooms is important for keeping out the heat."
The property is in a FEMA Zone AE Special Flood Hazard Area — according to the listing, the property has minimal flood risk. Riveroaks Elementary School, St. Jean Vianney School and Riverdale Christian Academy are nearby.
With a 20% down payment, the estimated monthly payment is $1,276 with a 30-year fixed loan.
Key details
- 3 bed
- 2 bath
- 1,245 square feet/$151 per square foot
- 2-car garage
- 9 days on market
5883 Silverleaf Ave., Baton Rouge
$195,000
This home sits on a large residential lot, perfect for outdoor entertainment. The kitchen boasts new cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and open shelving. Throughout the house, new vinyl plank flooring, tile, fixtures, vanities and neutral pains are included.
Alberstadt wrote that she would change the exterior columns to simple 6x6 wood columns. The listing states that the home includes a new hot water heater and exterior air conditioning unit.
Flood insurance is not federally required, as the property is located in FEMA Zone X. Merrydale Elementary School and Martin Luther King Jr. Christian Academy are nearby.
With a 20% down payment, the estimated monthly payment is $1,245 with a 30-year fixed loan.
Key details
- 3 bed
- 1.5+ bath
- 1,300 square feet/$150 per square foot
- 23 days on market