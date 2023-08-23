We asked Baton Rouge-area chefs to pick their favorite spot for breakfast in town, with the caveat being they couldn't pick their own restaurant. 

Jim Urdiales, owner of Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine

Simple Joe Cafe, 3057 Government St.

Urdiales says he is partial to any small-owned restaurant because he understands the dedication it takes to make a business successful. For breakfast in Baton Rouge, his favorite is clear: Simple Joe Cafe. 

"My favorite dish is the smoked salmon cream cheese bagel with capers. It does not pair well with coffee, but I do not care," he said. "It is one of my favorite combinations in life."

Sadie Poche, pastry chef at Spoke & Hub

Another Broken Egg Cafe, 9655 Perkins Road and 2531 Citiplace Court

At Another Broken Egg, Poche enjoys the Bourbon street pancakes for breakfast.

"I like the atmosphere of the place, the cool cocktail selection and how they do elevated classics," Poche said. 

Rober Alamirie, owner of Mason's Grill

Ruffino's, 18811 Highland Road

Rober Alamirie, owner of Mason's Grill, said he enjoys the crabmeat cheesecake at Ruffino's for brunch.

"The dish has a rich, creamy, decadent mixture of Italian cheeses and crabmeat that pairs perfectly with the Creole meunière sauce and hollandaise," he said.

Patrick Trahan, executive chef at The Watermark Hotel

Iverstine Farms Butcher, 7731 Perkins Road

For flavor and consistency, Trahan likes the grab-and-go boudin, bacon, egg and cheese burrito from Iverstine's. 

"Their Saturday brunch is quality with biscuits and gravy, and the rib debris bowl is killer," he added. 

Tonnie Beatty, chef at Mother's Lounge

Simple Joe Cafe, 3057 Government St.

Beatty also goes with Simple Joe. Her favorite dish from the Mid City establishment is the veggie omelet with a side of hash browns. She said she often brings her kids with her on Sunday mornings. 

"The food is delicious and the atmosphere is amazing. My kids love their pancakes and to look at all the paintings on the walls done by local artists," she said. "There is a sense of community there, like you are eating with neighbors even if you haven't ever met.

A veggie omelette from Simple Joe Cafe in Baton Rouge.

Jordan Lindsey, corporate executive chef for Martin Wine Cellar

Ruby Slipper Cafe, 3535 Perkins Road 

"I am not a huge breakfast/brunch eater, but I will say Ruby Slipper is my favorite brunch spot. I love the crabcake Benedict," Lindsey said. "My second favorite is La Madeleine." 

Sean Braswell, owner and head chef at Simple Joe Cafe 

MJ's Cafe, 5162 Government St. 

Sean Braswell, owner and head chef at Simple Joe Cafe.

 

Depending on the day and if he's feeling basic or fancy for breakfast, Braswell has a few favorites around town. 

"It depends on what kind of mood I wake up in that day," Braswell said. 

He said he really enjoys the French toast with fruit and crème anglaise from MJ's Cafe. 

