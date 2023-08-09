Walk through the doors of Chelsea's Live after 9 p.m. on a Wednesday and you're liable to be met with a packed crowd, the hum of conversation, and someone belting out a hit from the venue's spacious stage.
Wednesday night is karaoke night, and it's kind of a big deal.
Chelsea's Live's Shut Up and Sing karaoke has been in regular rotation since the venue opened its doors in early 2022. The karaoke itself is year-round, but over the stifling summer months it turns into a competition, giving regular folk who fancy singing a chance for a shot at glory.
The night is hosted by the genial Mookie Darden, a talented musician who's been part of the Chelsea's Live setup since its beginnings.
"Hosting karaoke was something I never thought I would do," he said. "But we've grown a little community over there at Chelsea's (Live). I see some of the same people every week and I've got a ton of new friends from it. Singing makes me super happy, and hearing people sing, whether they're great or just having fun, is a joy to watch."
The competition consists of 12 weeks of qualifiers, with one singer selected each night to go through to the semifinals. Three singers are then selected from each semifinal to go through to the grand final in mid-August.
Performers are judged on both their vocal ability and stage presence. Though it's always in good fun, many performers clearly spend days, if not weeks, finely polishing their songs and getting their moves just right. It can make for an impressive spectacle. There's something about seeing things like a diminutive college student banging out a perfect cover of the Beastie Boys' "Sabotage" — as happened on a recent Wednesday night — that warms the heart.
For all the talent on display, there's a definite sense of camaraderie and encouragement from the crowd. Being great is all well and good, but having fun tops all.
"It's wonderful to have people who just have fun and get up there, even if they're not a great vocalist but are just having the time of their lives," Darden said. "That’s almost more fun to watch than someone who's an incredible singer, although they both have their place for sure."
Certain songs come up regularly. Darden himself likes to sing Tommy James and the Shondells' "I Think We're Alone Now," while Queen tracks — especially "Somebody to Love" and "Bohemian Rhapsody" — are ever-popular. Both were on display recently, along with an assortment of other karaoke classics (Lil Jon's "Hey," the B-52's' "Love Shack") and the odd left-field choice (Todd Rundgren, anyone?). Darden had said Carrie Underwood's "Before He Cheats" was sure to make an appearance, and when it inevitably did he pointed it out from the stage. "See? I told you," he said, triumphantly.
For the competitors themselves, the chance to get up and sing on a professional-quality stage, backed by a big sound system, is hard to pass up. Elijah "Frawg" Wilson, fresh off the stage from crooning an energetic version of DeBarge's "I Like It," said being able to face the crowd was a rush that nonmusicians would rarely experience otherwise.
"Oh, bro, it's a f****** stage," he said, drenched in sweat. "You get to perform. It's probably as close as you'll get to playing a live show without getting an actual band together."
Another regular, Mike Vivien, said the crowd — many of whom also are regulars, and all supportive — elevated the experience.
"You either make it or break it, but the crowd is so supportive," he said. "It's amazing either way."
The competition is coming down to the business end, with the final on Aug. 16. The prizes are $700 cash for the winner, $200 for second place, and a bar tab, show tickets and Chelsea’s Live merchandise for third. The other three finalists will also be in line for Chelsea's Live merchandise and show tickets.
As any competitor will tell you, though, it's about more than the prizes.
"It's invigorating," Vivien said. "It's like a shot of adrenaline to your heart."