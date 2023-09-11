How can siblings manage a parent with Alzheimer’s, and all keep amicable at the same time?
Caring for a loved one with a chronic condition — particularly someone living with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia — is among the top triggers for conflict among families. Recognize that conflict usually affects the primary caregiver more than any other member of the family. For the primary caregiver, it can be so frustrating to have other siblings make caregiving suggestions that are unreasonable because they’re based on a lack of knowledge and/or understanding of the parent’s condition and abilities.
Siblings should give each other an opportunity to share opinions and avoid blaming or attacking each other as this will only cause hurt feelings and resentment. Communicate with each other regarding caregiving roles and responsibilities. Create a calendar of duties and/or make a list of tasks, including the amount of time needed, financial assistance needed, and the effort involved.
The difficult situation of caregiving affects every member of the family differently. In understanding this, siblings can listen and respect each other’s point of view before getting angry or getting upset.
Set a meeting with ground rules and approach each issue that keeps the health and well-being of the parent at the forefront of the decisions being made. One sibling, for example, may not be emotionally ready to deal with the parent. In this case, perhaps that sibling could contribute financial assistance until he/she gets more comfortable with the affected parent. Overall, split the caregiving duties among all the siblings, noting what each one is capable of doing as this avoids placing all the responsibility of care on just the primary caregiver.
Additionally, it is so important to become educated caregivers. As the disease progresses with the parent, new challenges in caregiving will arise. A wide variety of resources are available, for instance, such as adult day care, in-home care assistance, community programs, councils on aging, long-term care and educational offerings.
Family caregivers of people with Alzheimer's and other dementias are at greater risk for anxiety, depression and poorer quality of life than caregivers of people with other conditions. Stress levels may rise and cause some tension among siblings in the management of the parent’s care. Physical problems can arise in caregivers as well as emotional outbursts or behavioral changes.
Siblings can benefit from taking breaks often, enjoying pleasurable activities and joining a support group network, a setting in which they can talk freely and openly about the ups and downs of caregiving among others who are sharing a similar journey. And, when stress levels peak and splitting responsibilities fails, it might be wise to engage the services of a mediator as it is helpful to involve a neutral third party to settle family disputes or other issues.
Alzheimer’s disease is unique to every individual and challenges are different in every family, so avoid comparisons with other families. Siblings also need to facilitate legal and financial planning, i.e., appointing a power of attorney, organizing wills and/or trusts, end-of-life decisions and so forth. As the disease progresses, the parent’s needs will change, and this might require care beyond what any siblings can provide on their own.