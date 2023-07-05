This will be a first for Quasimodo.
His story has played out in nearby cities, but it will be locally staged for the first time when Christian Community Theatre opens "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" on Thursday, July 13, in LSU's Shaver Theatre.
"So, this will be kind of a premiere for this area," said Tonja Rainey, artistic director and co-founder of Christian Youth Theatre.
Christian Community Theatre is a division of Christian Youth Theatre, which focuses on productions with all-youth casts and crew. Its community theater stages plays with adult cast and crews.
"And we have 52 in this cast," Rainey said. "I've always wanted to do 'Hunchback,' and I felt we were ready."
The story closely follows Victor Hugo's 1831 novel with songs from Disney's 1996 animated musical film interspersed throughout the production.
"It's not a happy story. But it's definitely a story of three different types of love for one person, for one woman, Esmeralda," Rainey said. "There are some sweet moments amongst all of those scenes, but just identifying the love for the outcast is basically the theme of the story. And just identifying what love really is and what it's not, because we see the difference. And the big question at the end is, 'What makes a monster and what makes a man?' "
The question remains unanswered at the play's conclusion.
"We let the audience think about that and come up with its own conclusion," Rainey said.
"The Hunchback of Notre Dame" opens as a hunchbacked man named Quasimodo, played by Tristian Sholar, sounds the bells of Notre Dame throughout 15th century Paris.
He is the official bell-ringer and longs to mingle among people, but he's held captive by his devious caretaker, the archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo, played by Brady Hulsey.
One day, he manages to escape only to be treated cruelly by everyone but the beautiful Romani woman, Esmeralda. It's love at first sight, but the handsome Captain Phoebus, played by Grayson Barraco and Frollo also are enthralled by Esmeralda, played by Chanler Landon.
As the three vie for her attention, Frollo embarks on a mission to destroy the Roma, and it’s up to Quasimodo to save them all.
"It's a difficult show to direct, because you get this feeling of wanting justice," Rainey said. "I mean, different characters will affect you in different ways depending on what you've experienced in life, so it's really powerful because it does affect our human nature and everything we've been through."
Christian Youth Theatre staged a Christian Community Theatre production of "Godspell" with a cast of 25 adults last summer.
"After that, we decided that we were going to start doing some adult productions, and this year we doubled our cast," Rainey said.
Rainey would like for the company to one day have its own permanent space, not only for staging productions but also for classes and other theater programs.
For now, though, the Shaver Theatre is its home.
"It's a beautiful space," she said. "We're looking forward to staging Baton Rouge's first production of 'Hunchback' there."