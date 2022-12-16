Eleven youths from different Baton Rouge-area churches will be honored at the inaugural Christian Youth Stellar Awards Program and Silent Auction set for 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Boudreaux's, 2647 Government St.
The guest speaker will be Ted James, a former Louisiana state representative and current Region VI administrator with the U.S. Small Business Administration. The Baton Rouge native is a graduate of McKinley High School and the Southern University Law Center.
The event is being hosted by Gloryland Baptist Church, Senior Pastor Rayford T. Iglehart and the Gloryland Educational Resource Center, a nonprofit social organization of church.
"This has been a thought of mine for years," said Joycelyn Green, administrative secretary at the church and executive director of the resource center. "We're always honoring adults. We're always honoring pastors, musicians, and politicians, but nothing for the youth to keep them rooted and grounded."
The program's goal is "to showcase youth that exemplifies dedication and diligence for Christ as well as within their communities."
"With all the crime and everything that's going on, we have to learn to acknowledge our youth for the positive things that are doing, because all of the crime is overshadowing the youth, the ones who are really out there going great things," she said.
The honorees are:
- Brittney Campbell, of St. Mary Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, and an eighth grader at Northwestern Middle School.
- Laila Sydnee Cost, of Greater Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church in Donaldsonville, and a freshman at Grambling State University.
- Hallie Green, of Rock Zion Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, and a fifth grader at Hosanna Christian Academy.
- Tony Gianni Gray Jr., of Gloryland Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, and a senior at Baton Rouge Magnet High School.
- Marquise Jones, of Mount Olive Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, and an eighth grader at Southeast Middle School.
- Emily Nash, of New Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Port Allen, and a student at LSU.
- Dwayne Thomas Jr., of Second Baptist Church in Plaquemine, and a senior at Math, Science and Arts Academy West.
- TyQuan Marquice Willie Thomas, of True Light Baptist Church in Lakeland, and a seventh grader at Rougon Elementary School in Rougon.
- Trey Logan Townsel, of Douglas Avenue Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, and a senior at Southeastern Louisiana University.
- Qui'Jon Marquise Williams, of New Light Missionary Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, and a sophomore at Central High School.
- Jayden Shamar Wright, of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Port Allen, and a senior at Port Allen High School.
In addition to the awards presentation and the address from James, the program will feature dinner, a tribute in dance by honoree Brittney Campbell and a musical presentation by honoree Trey Townsel.