Carolers and candy, parades and parties, "Nutcrackers" and nighttime lights, ah, the beautiful lights. The Christmas season has arrived in south Louisiana. However you celebrate, take time to soak in the winter wonders of the holiday.
Here's a great place to start in planning out the next few weeks, our annual Christmas calendar. Don't see an event listed? Send us the info at red@theadvocate.com.
THURSDAY, DEC. 1
LSU A CAPELLA CHOIR: 10:30 a.m., The Woman's Club Clubhouse, 259 T.J. Jemison Blvd. Doors open at 10 a.m. Free and open to the public. RSVP to (225) 953-0260 or (225) 383-8748.
CHRISTMAS AT THE LAFAYETTE MUSEUM HISTORIC HOME & GARDENS: 6:30 p.m., 1122 Lafayette St., Lafayette. Opening night with food, drinks and entertainment. $50. lafayettemuseum.com.
HOLIDAY BRASS: 7:30 p.m., St. Joseph's Cathedral, 401 Main St. Featuring the full Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra brass and percussion performing brass renditions of holiday favorites. Conducted by David Torns. $30. brso.org.
HOLIDAY CONCERT: 7:30 p.m., Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S. College Road, Lafayette. Featuring opera star André Courville and Sweet Cecilia. Part of Performing Arts Serving Acadiana’s '22-'23 season. $25 and up. pasaonline.org.
FRIDAY, DEC. 2
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., along North Boulevard, downtown. Official lighting of street's 500,000 sparkling lights, a 25-foot Christmas tree in North Boulevard Town Square, free ice skating and six tons of real snow at the Snow Village for playing. downtownbatonrouge.org.
LIVE NATIVITY PERFORMANCE: 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church Terraced Garden, 763 North Blvd. See the story of Jesus’ birth as recorded in the gospels come to life.
JINGLE JEEP PARADE: 6 p.m., from the West Baton Rouge Convention & Visitors Bureau, 2750 N. Westport Drive, Port Allen. Route will travel east on Court Street, north on North 14th Street, east on Louisiana Avenue, south on North Jefferson Avenue, west on Avenue A, south on Whitehead Boulevard, east on Oaks Avenue, north on South River Road, and end at Port Allen City Hall. westbatonrouge.net.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
A SOUTHERN CHRISTMAS: Main Street, Clinton. Lighting of the Christmas tree, carolers, movies, fun run, photos with Santa and the Grinch and more. townofclintonla.com.
GEORGE BELL AND FRIENDS 10TH ANNUAL EVENING OF HOLIDAY JAZZ: 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. $45. manshiptheatre.org.
FRIDAY, DEC. 2- SUNDAY, DEC. 18
"AN ACADIANA CHRISTMAS CAROL": 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 2-3, 8-10 and 15-17; and 2 p.m. Dec. 4, 11 and 18, Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. Opening night gala, $45; other performances, $20; students with ID, $10. citedesarts.org/tickets.
SATURDAY, DEC. 3
CHILDREN'S BOOKS AND MUSIC SERIES FEATURING THE KIDS' ORCHESTRA: 10 a.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Share your holiday traditions as you learn about percussion instruments, sing a song, learn a Wassail dance and play a game inspired by a book in the library. For children ages 5-11. Registration required at (225) 231-3760.
BROADMOOR CHRISTMAS PARADE: 11 a.m., from Woodhaven Street, left on South Riveroaks Drive, left on Cora Drive, left on Goodwood Boulevard, ending at South Woodhaven Street. BroadmoorChristmasParade@gmail.com.
CHRISTMAS PARADE: 11 a.m., Chaneyville community (Zachary). Bicycle giveaway and food. Sponsored by American Legion Post 416. (225) 301-5142.
HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS: noon, Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theatre, 396 St. Louis St. Holiday favorites for the entire family with the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra and Chorus. $24 and up. brso.org.
A JANE AUSTEN CHRISTMAS: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Oakley House, Audubon State Historic Site, 11788 La. 965, St. Francisville. Costumed guides accompany visitors on a trip into the past through the candlelit plantation. Christmas dance by the Lagniappe Historic Dance & Pastime Society and music by the Lagniappe Dulcimers. Chestnuts will be roasting and wassail served. (225) 635-3739.
"POLAR EXPRESS" MOVIE NIGHT: 6 p.m., grounds of the West Baton Rouge Convention & Visitors Bureau, 2750 N. Westport Drive, Port Allen. Watch "Polar Express" outdoors on the lawn among the "Reflections of the Season" Christmas lights or inside the decorated convention center. Balloon artist, face painter and Santa. Concessions available; doors open at 5:30 p.m. Golden tickets on sale now, $10. westbatonrouge.net.
SATURDAY NIGHT BALLROOM DANCE PARTY: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., American Legion Post 38, 151 S. Wooddale Blvd. Theme is "A Very Merry Christmas Dance." $10 (cash only). (225) 252-8307.
SUNDAY, DEC. 4
"WINTER WONDERLAND" FOOD FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, 15710 La. 16, French Settlement. Homemade food and cuisine from local restaurants, cookies, cakes and candy. Also, Father Jason's Chrismas Village, a craft show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Justin Cornett Band from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., free kids' activities, and classic car and truck show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A CHRISTMAS STROLL DOWN MAIN STREET AND BEYOND: 1 p.m.to 4 p.m., seven local small businesses in Gramercy and Lutcher. The shopping expedition will include stops at Bead Bloom, Ferry Landing II and Makers Market, Flower Basket of Lutcher, Furniture and Mattress Depot, Lagniappe Decor and Gifts, Lauri L. Photography Studio and Roussel's Fine Jewelry and Gifts. The St. James Welcome Center Christmas Open House will run until 5 p.m.
HOLIDAY BRASS: 4:30 p.m., Houmas House Gardens, 40136 La. 942, Darrow. Featuring the full Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra brass and percussion performing brass renditions of holiday favorites. Conducted by David Torns. $50. Optional dinner available after concert; reservations required. brso.org.
FRIDAY, DEC. 9
MOVIES ON THE PLAZA: "HOME ALONE": 7 p.m., plaza at Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Closed captioning provided. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. ebrpl.com.
HOLIDAY BRASS: 7:30 p.m., Hemingbough, 10101 La. 965, St Francisville. In the outdoor setting of the Greek amphitheater overlooking Lake Audubon, the full Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra brass and percussion will perform brass renditions of holiday favorites. Conducted by David Torns. $30. brso.org.
FRIDAY, DEC. 9-SUNDAY, DEC. 18
CHARLES DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL: Fridays, Saturdays and Thursday, Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m.; and 2 p.m. Sundays, Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. $27-$32. theatrebr.org.
SATURDAY, DEC. 10
CHRISTMAS CHARM WORKSHOP: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Central Branch Library, Joor Road. Make Christmas-themed polymer clay charms including present boxes, ball ornaments, peppermint candy and a snowman. ebrpl.com.
CORTANA KIWANIS CHRISTMAS PARADE: 5:30 p.m., starting from River Road at North Boulevard, proceeds to Convention, Fourth, Laurel, Sixth, North and finishes at Lafayette. Around 80 entries.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY, DEC. 10-11
"HOLIDAY NUTCRACKER": 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dunham School's Brown-Holt Chapel Arts Center, 11111 Roy Emerson Drive. A Cangelosi Dance Project production. $15-$25. cangelosidanceproject.com.
"THE NUTCRACKER": 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S. College Road, Lafayette. Lafayette Ballet Theatre's annual holiday production. $27 and up. ticketmaster.com.
TUESDAY, DEC. 13
DO YOU HEAR WHAT I HEAR? — A CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 7:30 p.m., Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S. College Road, Lafayette. Featuring the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra with guest artist Chris Burris. $24 and up. ticketmaster.com.
FRIDAY, DEC. 16-TUESDAY, JAN. 3
ICE SKATING ON THE RIVER: various times, Raising Cane's River Center Arena, 275 S. River Road. $20; group rates available. raisingcanesrivercenter.com.
SATURDAY, DEC. 17
WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA DAY: 11 a.m., Louisiana National Cemetery, 303 W. Mount Pleasant Road, Zachary. Placement of ceremonial wreaths, and a memorial roll call of veterans' names. Wreaths also will be placed at Port Hudson National Cemetery. Hosted by local chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Deadline to sponsor a $15 Balsam fir wreath is Monday. waaporthudson@gmail.com.
"VOICES": 3 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The Civic Orchestra of Baton Rouge's winter concert will offer holiday-themed works as well as the "English Folk Song Suite" by Ralph Vaughan Williams. ebrpl.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY, DEC. 17-18
"THE NUTCRACKER – A TALE FROM THE BAYOU": 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theatre, 396 St. Louis St. A Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre production. $30-$90. ticketmaster.com or (225) 766-8379.
"AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS": 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Presented by Opera Louisiane. The story of the Magi is told from the perspective of a youong disabled boy. Also featuring dancers from the Dance Center & School of Performing Art with variations from "The Nutcracker." $10-$35. operalouisiane.com or (225) 377-2029.
SUNDAY, DEC. 18
LUMINARY NIGHT: after sunset, Kenilworth neighborhood. Residents light up the sidewalks with candle-lit luminaries and a team of judges picks winners for the light display contest. Many residents host holiday parties and walk the neighborhood; drive slowly. kenilworthneighborhood@gmail.com.
TUESDAY, DEC. 20
HOLIDAY GIFT WRAPPING PARTY FOR TEENS: 4 p.m., Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road. Wrapping supplies provided; plus cocoa, cookies and holiday games. (225) 262-2640.
CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND: 7 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theatre, 396 St. Louis St. All-new musical journey also featuring acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks and holiday cheer. $25-$160. raisingcanesrivercenter.com.