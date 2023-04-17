On April 22, Baton Rouge's Oxbow Distillery will come alive with trapeze artists, aerial silks and fire spinners. Spek-truhm isn't just a circus: it's one with a message.
Now in its third year, the event is a variety show that raises awareness of autism and funds to support families affected by autism.
The event, put on by professional Baton Rouge circus company the Acadian Circus, is the brainchild of Kersten Anderson. Her knowledge of autism is vast, with her second son diagnosed with the disorder at just 18 months old.
"Kids who are neurodiverse don’t act or behave socially like other kids do," she said. "As a mother, you always worry. 'Are people going to be nice to him? Is he going to fit in?'"
When her son was first diagnosed with autism, she felt overwhelmed and found resources and awareness of the disorder lacking. "It was, 'OK, what now?'" she recalled.
Help came in the form of local nonprofits, particularly Families Helping Families of Greater Baton Rouge, and others who had experience raising (and living with) people with autism. Having a support system made a huge difference.
"It's interesting, there are more and more people who say, 'Oh yeah, I have a nephew or a niece who's autistic'," she said. "It's becoming more commonplace, and my goal as a parent is to help make other people more aware."
Anderson has been a member of the Acadian Circus since 2019. The concept of Spek-truhm came up by chance: when a circus show was canceled and its members were asked for ideas, the idea of a spectrum popped into her head.
"Initially, it wasn’t really an idea to necessarily raise awareness," she said. "The spectrum word comes up in our daily lives — the spectrum of emotions, of colors — so I said, 'Hey why don’t we make it a fundraiser and give back?'"
The funds were directed to Families Helping Families of Greater Baton Rouge, a local organization that provides a range of resources and assistance for parents, self-advocates, family members and caregivers.
"I think Families Helping Families was truly my first connection … in terms of help for my son," Anderson said.
The first event was held in 2021 at a local gym, with its success leading to a second event the following year. Underscoring the autism theme, one of the performers has been diagnosed with autism along with several of the volunteers and aerial studio members.
Last year, organizers raised $2,000. This year, due to its popularity, the venue has shifted to Oxbow Distillery on St. Philip Street in Baton Rouge, with hopes for an even bigger turnout.
The majority of funds raised in ticket sales will go to cover the cost of the event, but 25% of the ticket sales will go to Families Helping Families. However, 100% of proceeds from its live raffle — featuring a wide range of prizes, including a Swedish massage, house cleaning, and various gift cards — are going to the nonprofit.
Food trucks will be onsite and drinks will be available.
Marilyn Thornton, Executive Director of Families Helping Families of Greater Baton Rouge, said the show provides vital assistance to the nonprofit as it continues to bounce back after COVID-related challenges.
"We're very appreciative and thankful for Spek-truhm," she said.
"It means a great deal. We've been affected, as most nonprofits have, by COVID, and some of the events and fundraisers we've put on in the past to help fund things here haven't been available," Thornton said. "It'll help us fill some of the gaps. It'll be a tremendous help."
Spek-truhm: The Quiet and the Chaos
Where: Oxbow Distillery, 760 St. Philip St., Baton Rouge, 70802
When: 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. April 22
Ticket cost: $20. Available at https://checkout.square.site/buy/AETFPN2E6JZVELSZ6MDHX7S3