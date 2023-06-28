Cirque du Soleil is bringing one of its best-loved productions, "Corteo," to Baton Rouge for the first time in February.
Tickets are available now online exclusively to Club Cirque members for the five performances Feb. 22-25, 2024, at the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena. For a free subscription, visit clubcirque.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday at cirquedusoleil.com/corteo. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22-23, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Feb. 24, and 1 p.m. Feb. 25.
The enchanting arena production, directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, first premiered in Montreal in April 2005. Since its creation, 10 million-plus spectators in 20 countries on four continents have experienced the show.
Corteo, cortege in Italian, is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown, according to a news release.
"The show brings together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth," the release also says.
The story unfolds as the clown pictures his own funeral taking place in a carnival atmosphere, watched over by quietly caring angels.
"Juxtaposing the large with the small, the ridiculous with the tragic and the magic of perfection with the charm of imperfection, the show highlights the strength and fragility of the clown, as well as his wisdom and kindness, to illustrate the portion of humanity that is within each of us," says the release.
In a first for Cirque, the stage is central in the arena and divides the venue, with each half of the audience facing the other half, giving a unique perspective not only of the show, but also a performer’s eye view of the audience.
The set curtains, inspired by the Eiffel Tower, and the hand-painted central curtains, lend a grandiose air to the stage, setting the tone for the poetry of "Corteo," Cirque states.