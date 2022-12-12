It’s that time of year again!
Time for guests, gift giving and grazing. Yes, cooking will top many agendas in the week ahead, but before you send your guests to replenish the ice bucket, making sure your freezer and refrigerator don’t reveal if you’ve been naughty or nice is a great idea.
“The first thing to do in any organizational project is to purge,” said Sara West, a Baton Rouge professional organizer.
West says almost everyone needs to make space for the final push for the holidays and recommends starting by pulling everything out of the refrigerator.
"Throw away any old leftovers, withering produce and expired items,” she said.
The same applies to the freezer. Expiration dates and freezer burn can determine what stays and what goes. Also, the length of time an item has been chilling in your space is a good indication of when it's time to toss it.
Professional organizer Martha-Carol Stewart of Baton Rouge says if something has been in the freezer for a year, it's time to toss it.
“The truth is, if you haven’t eaten it in a year, chances of you pulling it out to eat it are very unlikely," Stewart said. "It’s the same as in your closet. If you haven’t worn something in a year, then chances are very low that you are going to wear that. It’s about the same with your freezer. You’re skipping over it for a reason.”
Riley Stewart, daughter of Martha-Carol Stewart, said that soups and some things that you put in your freezer only last about six to seven months.
Food stored constantly at 0 °F will always be safe, according to the Food Safety and Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (fsis.usda.gov). However, quality might be compromised based on how long it’s been frozen.
“Freezing preserves food for extended periods because it prevents the growth of microorganisms that cause both food spoilage and food-borne illness,” according to the website.
Freshness and quality at the time of freezing also affect the condition of food, so it’s best to freeze at peak quality, suggest the experts. Also, freezer burn does not make food unsafe, just dry in spots, which can be cut away. However, it’s best to discard foods that are heavily freezer-burned due to the quality of the food.
Once you've purged the freezer, it’s time to clean.
Home Depot offers the following tips on its website, homedepot.com:
1. Store what you want to save in the refrigerator and unplug or turn off the freezer. Most freezers are self-defrosting so you don’t have to remove ice that’s accumulated.
2. Make a solution of hot water and vinegar to clean the interior walls, floor and gaskets with a sponge or microfiber cloth. Water and soap are OK but vinegar is food safe and won’t leave a soapy film.
3. Dry thoroughly. Any water residue left inside can freeze.
4. Be sure to dust the condenser coils to keep the unit working efficiently.
5. Replace any shelving and put food back in.
6. Plug the freezer back in and turn it on.
“A lot of people have a hard time cleaning out their freezers because their freezers are full, but this is the time of year to get down to the bare minimum and yes, it’s a good time to defrost it and get it good and clean and ready for the holidays,” said Martha-Carol Stewart.
Cleaning the refrigerator is a bit simpler than the freezer because there isn’t the complication of water used to wipe down surfaces mixed with freezing temperatures. Shelves and drawers can be removed and cleaned with soap and water.
“While your fridge is clear, take the time to wipe up any spills,” said West. “Pull out the drawers and side door sections and give them a good scrub.”
West suggests keeping refrigerated items in categories such as condiments, vegetables, fruits and meats, and using labels to help family members replace items to the proper spots. Labels also work when freezing items both for identification and dates.
“So you’re cleaning. You’re purging. You’re planning your menu. You start by picking your recipes and itemizing your grocery list from there,” said Riley. “Don’t start with a big grocery list. Start with your recipes. I’ve had some friends who will go, ‘Oh I need all these things at the house,’ and then they’ll get to the house and go, ‘Oh, I forgot like eight things.’”
When it comes to how you store food, containers matter. According to Riley, freeze food in airtight containers and leave space for liquids, which expand when frozen. She also recommended vacuum sealer bags that come in pre-portioned sizes and save space. Martha-Carol Stewart uses bins in her refrigerator to corral vegetables that her husband and daughter will use for cooking. Keeping like-things together is also a game-changer for the cooks in her house.
“Then your cooking process goes faster, too, because you're not constantly searching for things,” said Riley.
While taking stock of the cold spots, it might be ideal to take a look at the spice rack, too.
“Unless you’re cooking for big functions, there’s no reason to stock up on spices or buy wholesale quantities. For ground spices, you should move through the stock in your pantry in six to eight months. For whole spices, you have years — at least five years on whole peppercorns and spices,” said Anne Milneck, owner of Red Stick Spice Company.