Texas-based singer-songwriter Cody Canada and his band The Departed are headed to the Manship Theatre on Saturday.
Canada first rose to fame as the frontman for popular alt-country band Cross Canadian Ragweed, which gained a loyal following in the early to mid-2000s before disbanding in 2010.
Canada's music is a high-energy mix of rock 'n' roll, country and blues. His influences are varied. Among others, he has cited grunge acts Nirvana and Pearl Jam, rocker Tom Petty and country legend Merle Haggard. He has frequently collaborated with leading figures in the Texas singer-songwriter community such as Ray Wylie Hubbard and Robert Earl Keen.
Canada has visited Baton Rouge on several previous occasions, having proven to be a firm favorite at the Red Dragon Listening Room.
As the Red Dragon Listening Room's Chris Maxwell recently said: "Great songs, incredible concerts ... what more could you ask?"