Three LSU Manship School of Mass Communication students, Jessica Jefferson, Mea Morrell and Kyle Stanley, were among the 88 recipients of The LAGRANT Foundation’s 2023 Scholarship Program, which recognizes ethnically diverse students from colleges and universities across the nation for their academic achievement, mass communication career goals and community involvement.
Jefferson and Morrell, both public relations students, each won a $2,500 undergraduate scholarship. Stanley, a Ph.D. student in media and public affairs, won a graduate scholarship of $3,250.
Jefferson, a freshman from Dallas, will use the grant money to continue working toward achieving her career goals by helping her make new connections and covering funding for internship necessities such as housing and transportation.
Morrell, a junior from New Orleans, looks forward to connecting with other like-minded students and networking with professionals during TLF’s career-building activities. She believes being around successful professionals will give her further motivation to strive for excellence in everything she does.
Stanley, a two-time Manship School alumnus and second-year media and public affairs doctoral student from Monroe, is most excited about the possibility of traveling to do fieldwork for his dissertation about influencers on an international scale.
In addition to earning scholarships, Jefferson, Morrell and Stanley will participate in TLF’s career-building activities in Minneapolis. These activities include a welcome dinner with a keynote speaker, career development workshops and a scholarship and donor recognition reception. Students will also meet and network with industry professionals who work at some of the biggest companies, including Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Coca-Cola, Nike and Starbucks.
DAR donates benches to veterans
Louisiana Daughters of the American Revolution presented three 6-foot benches made from recycled plastic to the Louisiana War Veterans Home in Jackson on May 5. The National Society DAR project called Service in Seconds, initiated last year, is part of the Service to America Committee.
Louisiana Daughters collected, cleaned and saved 3,410 pounds of plastic caps and lids to recycle into park benches. In early April, a DAR group traveled to Green Tree Plastic, the recycling facility in Evansville, Indiana, to turn in caps and lids and pick up 17 benches made from recycled plastic for veterans homes across the state. Penske Truck Rental provided complimentary use of a 16-foot truck for the trip. Louisiana Daughters chapters have delivered the benches throughout the state.
Members of nine Louisiana chapters took part in the Jackson event, bringing refreshments and gift bags in addition to the eco-friendly benches, which were dedicated and donated to the veterans.
East Feliciana Council on Aging awarded grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful
The East Feliciana Council on Aging received a $5,000 beautification grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful. The grant will be used to plant trees, shrubs and flowers to improve the landscape of the Jackson Senior Center.
The goal is to have a beautiful, inviting place for seniors to gather for lunch, holiday parties, socialization, nutrition education, arts and crafts, games and other activities to improve their quality of life.
Keep Louisiana Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to achieving a cleaner, greener Louisiana through litter reduction and beautification initiatives. To get involved, visit keeplouisianabeautiful.org.