At its annual meeting in November, the membership of the Federation of GBR Civic Associations reelected the following persons to serve as board directors in 2023: Adrienne Bowser, Margrett Fels, Andrew Kuyoro, Sherry Guarisco, Ed Lagucki, Monty McNutt, Steve Oivanki, Roby Shields, Debra Simino, Stephanie Vollman, and Angela White. Also elected as board officers were Ed Lagucki, president; Sherry Guarisco, vice president; Debra Simino, treasurer; and Margrett Fels, secretary.
2023 will mark the 50th year of the group's formation as a nonprofit organization providing education and advocacy services to its members and the Baton Rouge community. Governed by its all-volunteer board, membership represents over 65,000 homeowners in East Baton Rouge Parish.
While continuing to focus on drainage, flooding and stormwater management issues, the association monitors and intervenes with the city on issues of concern such as short-term rentals, trash collection contract services, 5G small cell towers and blight/litter in neighborhoods. The Federation also works to keep members informed of any legislation onerous to homeowners, utilizing task forces to participate in the legislative process.
Membership is open to any neighborhood association registered with the Secretary of State and current with the filing of their annual report. More information on joining can be found at www.fgbrca.org/Join.