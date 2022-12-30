The Thomas Jefferson Society, Children of the American Revolution, along with the Heirome Gaines Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, were honored to mark the Jewish veterans’ graves at the Baton Rouge National Cemetery after Wreaths Across America on Dec. 17. The Children of the American Revolution girls thought that the Jewish soldiers should be honored by having their graves marked.
Senior Society President Brittney Kean worked with Jason Matthews at Louisiana National Cemetery, consulted with a Baton Rouge synagogue and talked with a Jewish friend to develop two proposals — planting a flag or leaving a stone, which is Jewish custom. After looking at the proposals, the cemetery decided that planting a flag was the better option, but to keep with the custom of leaving stones, crocheted stone pockets were attached to the flagpole. The girls remembered and honored every veteran, but also turned their passion into a teaching moment, following the Wreaths Across America mission: Remember, Honor, Teach.