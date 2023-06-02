The 10/31 Consortium announced the theme and royalty for the 2023 Fifolet Halloween Festival at its annual Black and Orange Bash on May 6.
The group is a Baton Rouge-based, Halloween-themed charity and krewe, and the ball celebrates the halfway mark to Halloween.
With the theme, "13 Fears and Phobias," reigning over the October festivities will be Grand Marshal Robert Lucky, King Lance Martin, Queen Jamie Schexnayder, Prince Matthew Guidry and Princess Merrill Scrubbs.
"This was our largest Black and Orange Bash in our 13-year history," said Corey Tullier, the organization's president and co-founder.
More than 120 people filled the large banquet room at the Main Library at Goodwood. Guests wore their best black and orange attire.
"People plan their costumes and float decorations for months, so they need as much notice as possible," said Amy LeBlanc, krewe membership chair, of announcing the theme six months in advance.
Also announced were the winners of awards "honoring those in the Baton Rouge area who live by the ideals of community, courage and creativity:"
- Jennifer Richardson, Saundra Lane Community Award
- Jim Urdiales, Corey Tullier Courage Award
- Jenny Ballard-Mayfield, Dwayne Sanburn Creativity Award
Tickets, participation opportunities and sponsorships are now on sale for the festival, which includes six events over a four-day period. They include a zombie-themed pub crawl, a costume ball, a costume 5K, an arts market with live music, the Halloween parade and an awards brunch. Anyone can join the fun by registering to participate at Fifolet.com. Anyone age 21 and older can join the Halloween krewe or get more information at https://1031consortium.com.
'Art & Addiction' closes Sunday
Sunday is the last chance to catch the West Baton Rouge Museum's exhibition "Art & Addiction."
Museum hours are 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. that day.
By artist Ben Peabody, the show displays 40 works of unique art covering the full range of addiction issues and recovery.
Supported programs for the exhibit included a lecture/gallery talk by Peabody on Thursday, an opening to encourage conversation and offer support services for those wanting help, and a session for parents in which they received free opioid overdose kits and were educated on how to use the kits.
For more information, visit https://www.westbatonrougemuseum.com/158/Museum.
Arts Council will get NEA grant
The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge will receive a $50,000 Our Town award from the National Endowment for the Arts to support a collaborative project with the 19th Judicial District Court.
It’s one of 57 grants nationwide, totaling more than $4.17 million, that the NEA has approved in the Our Town category. These creative placemaking grants support projects that integrate arts, culture, and design activities into local efforts to strengthen and authentically engage communities, center equity, advance artful lives and lay the groundwork for long-term systems change.
The 19th JDC project is to “create, install and deliver quality art activation experiences” throughout the courthouse and is spearheaded by Arts Council Chief Operating Officer Luke St. John McKnight working alongside both Chief Judge Donald R. Johnson and General Counsel Diana Gibbens, representing the 19th JDC.
The desired outcome of the project is to foster a stronger sense of trust and belonging to the court’s constituents, visitors and staff.
For more information on the projects included in the Arts Endowment grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.