Denis and Theresa Clavreul of Nantes, France, visited the Burden Museum & Gardens on March 16 with Florence Crowder, of Denham Springs, as their guide.
Denis Clavreul, author of “In the Footsteps of Audubon,” told Crowder that he wanted to see the camellias in the area, including Burden's Vi and Hank Stone Garden, plantings along the roadway and the Charles and Florence Crowder camellia collection. Denis Clavreul also is an artist and spent one afternoon painting scenery at Burden, while his wife explored the trails.
Denis Clavreul gave a presentation on his work that included some of his paintings, wild camellias in their ecosystem, connections between camellias and humans, and camellias in parks and gardens.
The artist also went to LSU's Hill Memorial Library to see original pieces of woodland art, and then to the home of Dr. Wayne and Cheryl Stromeyer, where Dr. Stromeyer presented the Clavreuls with a copy of his and Dr. Trent James’ book, “Early Camellias in Louisiana.” They also visited St. Francisville to tour plantation gardens.
LASM elects board of trustees officers and members for 2023-24
The Louisiana Art & Science Museum's membership elected its new board of trustees officers for the 2023-2024 term that began on March 1. Members also elected and welcomed new trustees for the term, and honored Dr. Gresdna Doty as trustee emerita at their annual meeting on Feb. 27. LASM staff also presented a review of 2022 and a preview of the museum’s plans for 2023 and beyond.
Officers for the LASM 2023-2024 board of trustees term are Chair Elizabeth Canfield, director of family ministries for St. James Episcopal Church; Chair-elect Drew Tessier, senior director of public affairs for Union Pacific Railroad; Secretary Melissa Dotson, production unit manager for Shell; Treasurer Alex Tucker, partner for Faulk & Winkler, LLC; Member-at-Large Paula Davis, District 69 state representative; member-at-Large Eric Dexter, vice president for Civil Solutions Consulting Group, Inc.; member-at-Large Scott Gaudin, co-founder and chief lending officer for Currency Bank; member-at-large Seth Schilling, customer service manager for Entergy Louisiana; and immediate past chair Ty Bromell, managing partner for Louisiana Lobbying Solutions, LLC.
New LASM trustees are Kristy McKearn, regional vice president for state affairs for Elevance Health; Parker Kilgore, litigation practice group partner for Jones Walker, LLP; and Mendi Robinson, vice president of creative for Lamar Advertising Company.
LASM trustees elected for a second three-year term included Sarah Allen, director of government affairs for Cox Communications; Gaudin; Tyler Gray, government affairs director for Placid Refining Company, LLC; Dr. Louis Jeansonne IV, chief medical information officer for Ochsner Health; Heather LeBlanc; and Alex Tucker, CPA/partner for Faulk & Winkler, LLC.
LASM trustees concluding their second three-year terms of service include Ty Bromell, managing partner for Louisiana Lobbying Solutions, LLC; Alexandra Layfield, partner for Jones Walker, LLP; Tommy Teepell, chief marketing officer/VP marketing for Lamar Advertising Company; and Kathy Fletcher Victorian, Medicaid territory marketing manager for Healthy Blue Louisiana. Layfield, Teepell and Victorian have all joined LASM’s advisory council for 2023-2024, and Bromell will serve one more year on the board of trustees as immediate past chair.
Cary Saurage and Bill D’Armond were acknowledged for their years of service as members of LASM’s advisory council. David Faulk, owner/partner for Faulk and Meek General Contractors, was acknowledged for his service as LASM’s facilities & building maintenance committee chair for the past several years. Doty was honored as trustee emerita for her years of service to the LASM and Baton Rouge community.