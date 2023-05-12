The Louisiana Art & Science Museum has renamed its Main 1 Gallery as “The Republic Finance Gallery” in recognition of Republic Finance’s recent $100,000 commitment toward LASM’s primary gallery space for changing art and science exhibitions.
Republic Finance executives and management team members attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the company’s sponsorship of the gallery on April 5.
"Republic Finance’s contribution will directly fund significant capital improvements to the gallery, increasing its quality, community impact, and ability to provide enriching and accessible cultural experiences for the education and enjoyment of Baton Rouge locals and tourists alike," a news release states.
One of the first spaces that museum patrons will encounter when they enter the museum, The Republic Finance Gallery will feature exhibitions of works by local, national and international artists and scientists.
The gallery's exhibition "Diamonds of History: Mighty Women by Ashley Longshore" runs through July 2. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays, with free admission to the museum and unlimited Irene W. Pennington Planetarium shows offered each first Sunday of the month.
Learn more about LASM and its exhibitions at lasm.org.