Two Baton Rouge women have been honored by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution for their outstanding achievements.
Mary Lee Eggart received the Women in the Arts Recognition Award. The award recognizes and honors a woman who has exhibited excellence in her chosen genre. The Community Service Award was given to Jennifer Richardson, founder of the nonprofit Keep Tiger Town Beautiful, which has aggressively fought blight created by trash collected and dumped at some of Baton Rouge’s busiest intersections.
The John James Audubon Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented the awards May 15 at the Bluebonnet Library in Baton Rouge.
Eggart, a Baton Rouge native and graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy and LSU, had a 30-year “first career” with LSU in the Department of Geography and Anthropology as a research associate in cartographic design and scientific illustration and as an instructor in cartographic designs. She has been featured in many publications and her works can be viewed at LeMieux Galleries in New Orleans and the Baton Rouge Gallery, on her website MaryLeeEggart.com, at special showings, on her Facebook Page, and on Pinterest.
Richardson, a Baton Rouge native and graduate of Lee High School and LSU Paralegal Program, is a 30-year career realtor who works for Latter and Blum. She founded nonprofit Keep Tiger Town Beautiful in January 2021. The nonprofit won the 2022 Let La Shine award by Keep Louisiana Beautiful from Gov. John Bel Edwards. Her efforts, using social media to protect Baton Rouge from the plight of litter, have inspired community volunteers to join her efforts. She regularly posts on the Keep Tiger Town Beautiful public Facebook group. Her project even got the attention of the U.S. Army, which embarked on a collaborative effort of service to clean up the riverfront, joining other groups such as Red Stick Kiwanis Club and LSU ROTC.