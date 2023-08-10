"Richard + Sherry."

Do people still declare their love by carving their names in wooden benches overlooking lakes? In this case, Cotile Lake.

Well, Richard and Sherry did at one time. Whether they're still in love isn't so much relevant as the fact that the Cotile Lake Recreation Area is a part of their history.

Thousands of other visitors can make this claim, too — who have stopped by the park to swim, picnic, fish and camp since it opened on the shores of the man-made lake in 1965.

"They're still coming," park director Lauren Baron said. "They come from all over. We've even had some campers from Alaska. A lot of them are passing through, and they're looking up campgrounds, and they see that we're nearby, so they drive back here and find us."