Calling all lobster lovers: The Cousins Maine Lobster food truck is returning Oct. 7-8 to Food Trucks at Oak Grove in Prairieville. Be prepared to wait in line.
Rodneyna Hart waited nearly four hours in the July heat when Cousins came to town last. Even so, she's planning to go again in October. She says the food was fresh and well worth the wait.
"It was so great — totally worth the wait," Hart said.
Jeff Seeger, owner of Food Trucks at Oak Grove, is excited to welcome back the famous food truck for a third time.
"This time now, we have them for two days, hoping that more people will get the opportunity to try them out," Seeger said. "I expect there to be a line for both days."
Cousins Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac started Cousins Maine Lobster with one truck, a small staff and little restaurant experience. They appeared on season 4, episode 6 of "Shark Tank," where host Barbara Corcoran invested $55,000 for a 5% stake in the company. Since then, the brand has expanded with restaurants and food trucks in 25 states.
The first time the food truck was in Prairieville, Seeger says he didn't know what to expect, but he knew it would be popular.
"If you're going to come, I would either come early and get in line or come later hoping that they don't sell out, which they shouldn't," he said.
The food truck will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. For any indication of interest, the Food Trucks at Oak Grove Facebook event page shows that 698 people were interested in the event Monday afternoon Sept. 18.
Food Trucks at Oak Grove is located at 17198 Old Jefferson Highway in Prairieville. A variety of other food trucks are there should the lobster roll line be too long. Follow the Facebook page for more information and updates.
If you have a hankering for anything lobster but aren't sure you're willing to wait in line at a food truck, check out these five lobster dishes in Baton Rouge.
The Little Village
14241 Airline Highway and 447 Third St.
Village seafood salad: jumbo lump crab meat, Gulf shrimp, Maine lobster, Creole tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and dressing
Shrimp and lobster cream pasta: jumbo shrimp, Maine lobster and penne pasta
Louisiana seafood medley pasta: shrimp, crawfish tails, jumbo lump crab, lobster, fettuccine pasta, sweet basil and lobster cream
Baked mac and cheese with lobster
Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine
7731 Jefferson Highway
Chilled seafood tower: four lobster tails, 1 pound saffron-infused boiled shrimp, half pound marinated blue crab claws, nine raw oysters, tequila and citrus ceviche, smoked tuna dip, saffron crackers and house sauces
Mansurs on the Boulevard
5720 Corporate Blvd.
East coast cold water lobster: choose between one or two 5-ounce broiled lobster tails with drawn butter
Steak and lobster: 8-ounce chargrilled filet mignon with one (petite) or two (grand) 5-ounce broiled lobster tails served with burgundy demi-glace and drawn butter
Sushi Yama
7731 Perkins Road
Lobster sushi roll: tempura lobster, avocado, cucumber, masago with soy wrap and wasabi dressing on the side
Stroubes Seafood and Steaks
107 Third St.
Black truffle lobster pasta: lobster meat, fresh tagliatelle pasta, black truffle and pecorino cheese
And if you want to make your own...
Lobster rolls
Makes four rolls
1 pound frozen lobster meat, thawed, or cooked meat from two 1 1/2 — 2 pound live lobsters
1/4 cup minced celery
1/4 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1/4 teaspoon salt
4 split-top brioche hot dog buns or round brioche buns if hot dog buns aren't available
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
4 tablespoons butter, divided
butter lettuce, optional
1. Rinse the lobster meat and pick through for bits of shells. Drain lobster thoroughly. Break lobster into large pieces. Set aside to continue drying.
2. Mix together celery, mayonnaise, chives, lemon juice, kosher salt and ground black pepper in a medium bowl.
3. In a large skillet over medium heat, melt 2 tablespoons butter and add lobster meat. Cook, stirring for 2 minutes until warmed through and buttery all over.
4. Use a slotted spoon to dish the lobster meat into the mayonnaise mixture and toss to coat.
5. Discard butter and juice released from the lobster and wipe out the skillet. Melt the remaining butter in the skillet over medium heat.
6. Toast open buns until golden and slightly toasty.
7. If lettuce is desired, place in toasted bun. Load each bun equally with lobster meat and serve.