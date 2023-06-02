Some people enjoy blue boxes from Tiffany's. Others prefer the light pink ones from Crumbl Cookies. Denham Springs will soon see the latter.
Owners (and brothers-in-law) Wyatt Jensen and Colton Jorgenson will open the Juban Crossing Crumbl Cookies, located at 10129 Crossing Way, at 8 a.m. Friday, June 9 in Denham Springs.
“We love Crumbl’s commitment to high-quality ingredients and its unique rotating menu. We are excited to bring the best cookies in the world from our family to yours," Jensen said in a news release.
The grand opening week menu will contain six of the 275-plus weekly rotating flavors. Some of Crumbl's flavors include cornbread, key lime pie, caramel popcorn, s'mores and more.
Customers can order in person during the first five business days of the grand opening. After the opening, starting Wednesday, June 14, delivery, curbside pickup, catering and nationwide shipping will be available via the Crumbl App and online at crumblcookies.com.
The store is also providing over 85 job opportunities in the Denham Springs area.
The store's hours will be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.