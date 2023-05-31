From June through August, young rock and rollers from the Baton Rouge Music Studios will perform at Curbside Burgers, 4158 Government St.
The Young Band Nation Concert Series will see students perform from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month on Curbside Burgers’ outdoor stage.
Additionally, performances from the studios' Young Band Nation Summer Camp Performance Series will take place at 3 p.m. every two weeks on Fridays throughout June and July (June 16 and 30, July 14 and 28).
Baton Rouge Music Studios' Young Band Nation program is an instructor-led rock band program for preteens and teens ages 10 to 18. Operating for more than 15 years, it's the longest running program of its kind in Baton Rouge.
In a release, Curbside Burgers' owner Nick Hufft said the venue was delighted to host the young rockers.
“Live Music in our backyard is a big part of who Curbside Burgers is," he said. "We’re very excited to partner with Baton Rouge Music Studios to provide cool opportunities for our community and for some great young bands."